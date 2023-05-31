There is a specific tea that speeds up the metabolism and helps to lose weight: that’s why you should always have it at home

Not everyone knows that there is a particular tea which, in addition to having extraordinary benefits, can help you lose weight by speeding up your metabolism

A cup of tea is never a bad idea, we’ll all agree. Although we Italians are mainly coffee drinkers, it must be said that for some time now, herbal teas, infusions and the like have also been depopulating thanks to their highly appreciated properties. A land in particular, in addition to bringing extraordinary benefits to our body, it also has the ability to speed up the metabolism and help us lose weight.

Someone will have already heard of it, for others it will be a real novelty and a great discovery. Let’s take a closer look at what we are talking about and you will understand why it is essential at home. We bet it will become your all-time favourite.

We are talking about Matcha tea of ​​Japanese origin, which we can find both ground into powder and dried, in chopped leaves. By choosing the second option, thanks to the infusion, we will have the opportunity to also sip the leaves themselves a concentrate of exceptional properties and beneficial for our body and organism. Let’s find out in detail.

Thanks to catechins, a category of antioxidants, helps to slow down and counteract ageing. It is an ally for the intestines and stomach, as it helps the elimination of toxins and the transit of faeces. Thanks to the presence of chlorophyll is purifying and helps the drainage of liquids. It then promotes relaxation and helps to calm stress as it provides a specific amino acid, L-Theanine, which by acting on certain areas of the brain helps to reduce tension and feel in a good mood.

As if that weren’t enough, it also provides us with energy, as it contains caffeine and thanks to the minerals, vitamins and other substances it provides, it is also a ally of the immune system. Furthermore, it also seems to be a precious friend of the heart, as it contains nutrients and properties that favor the regulation of blood pressure and cholesterol.

Finally, as we have specified, Matcha tea helps us lose weight by speeding up the metabolism. This is thanks to the concentration of a specific polyphenol, i.e. the typical organic compounds of plants, which helps thermogenesis, thus allowing us to burn fat faster than what usually happens with energy expenditure. Sipping it every day, therefore, is a real panacea for health