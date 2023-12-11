There is a strange and horrible sea plant that could help us fight many diseases

Sea cucumber, benefits for human health (Biopianeta.it)

There are things that cannot be understood except with in-depth study and information that goes beyond appearance. Not everything that is beautiful is good for you and not everything that is ugly is bad for you, mother nature has distributed products throughout the world that can nourish us and cure us of every disease.

This is the case of a small, repulsive-looking life form that researchers in the Philippines have analyzed. From the studies carried out, extremely beneficial effects have been discovered in a marine species. We are talking about Stichopus cf. horrible. It is the so-called sea cucumber with a brown color and a shape that resembles something not pleasant to look at.

One marine species could save your life, the sea cucumber

The analyzes carried out by scientists on this strange animal that lives in the depths of the sea, reminiscent of the most common cucumbers, have given surprising results. The difference from a real cucumber is that it is not a vegetable and that it contains some substances that could be a valid aid in medical treatment for humans with various pathologies, even serious ones. Among these there would be some tumor forms.

Its origin is indicated in South East Asia, the local populations know it very well St. Horrible sea ​​cucumber, and they have been exploiting it for a long time for its great beneficial properties. It is an invertebrate that is marketed both as food and to create traditional medicines. The lead researcher of the research is Eizadora Yu, who conducted the study together with other scientists from the Marine Science Institute of the University of the Philippines.

The conclusion of this important and long research was reported by the researcher with these words: “What we have done in this study is identify as many compounds as are present in the body wall and gut of S. Horrens” words written in an email to Gizmondo by Dr. You Eisadora. The doctor went on to write that: “What we discovered is that S. horrens is made up of many bioactive components”. With these statements, the researchers confirmed the results of studies previously carried out by other scholars.

A discovery that could prove to be a starting point for further research and insights to achieve a useful result for the use of beneficial substances. For the moment we know each other positive data from scientific studies carried out and the uses that the premises have always put to them. A marine animal species that looks like aesthetically pleasing feces, however, is valuable for health. Don’t judge by appearance.

Share this: Facebook

X

