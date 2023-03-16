Blood sugar and cholesterol are two problems that afflict many Italians. Even if natural remedies will never replace traditional medicines, there are still products from nature to help us out.

Among them, there is a very particular and little known substancewhich is gaining more and more importance, thanks to its beneficial properties for our body. We are referring to berberine.

In particular, this substance seems to be able to counteract high blood sugar and cholesterol.

But where does berberine come from? What exactly are its effects on the body? And how can it help improve our health?

In this article we will try to answer all these questions.

We remind readers that it is always advisable consult your doctor before taking any type of medication or supplementto evaluate any contraindications or interactions with other drugs.

Berberine, what it is and where it comes from

Berberine is a natural substance which it is found in some plants, including Berberis vulgaris and Hydrastis canadensis. This substance has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, which make it useful for preventing and treating various pathologies.

In particular, berberine appears to have a positive effect on high blood sugar and cholesterol. Several studies have shown that this substance it can reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivityhelping to prevent and treat type 2 diabetes.

But there’s more: berberine it also appears to have a beneficial effect on cholesterol, reducing the levels of total cholesterol and LDL (the so-called “bad cholesterol”) and increasing the levels of HDL (the “good cholesterol”). These effects make it particularly useful to prevent and treat cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis and heart attack.

Furthermore, in the past it was also used in traditional medicine for the treatment of diarrhea and intestinal tract infections. Today, however, it is used to produce drugs against high blood sugar and problems related to cholesterol.

The mechanism of action of berberine

Now that we know more about berberine, let’s analyze it mechanism of action on our organism.

LIts action appears to be related to the regulation of ampk activity, a protein involved in the energy metabolism of cells. AMPK activation appears to promote the production of energy from fat, reducing glucose production in the liver and improving insulin sensitivity.

Also, berberine it is also able to reduce inflammation and oxidation, two factors that contribute to the development of many chronic diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These effects also make it particularly useful for preventing and treating other diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity and kidney failure.

Berberine: many benefits, but it is not without side effects

Although it is a particularly beneficial substance, berberine too, like all active ingredients, has side effects.

Among the most frequent, changes in the intestinal tract, diarrhea or constipation, stomach pains.

They also were recorded cases where berberine has negatively interacted with other drugssuch as immunosuppressants and antihypertensives.

Metformin or berberine?

We have already said that berberine comes often used as a treatment for high blood sugarespecially in cases of diabetes mellitus.

Clinical studies have in fact demonstrated the effectiveness of the active ingredient against this pathology. There is however to consider that the effects of berberine they are better if it is used in addition to other form of treatment.

And this is why those suffering from diabetes mellitus often ask themselves: is it better to use other products against diabetes, such as Metformin, or is even just using berberine enough?

To date, we cannot answer this question, because the studies conducted are still numerically insufficient.

In any case, given the particularly encouraging results, nothing prevents us from thinking that, in the future, berberine will be able to support, if not replace, other better known drugs such as Metformin in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

