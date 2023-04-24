there is a vaccine but few exploit it – breaking latest news

In Italy it is estimated that every year the Papillomavirus (or Hpv) is responsible for approx 6,500 new cases of cancer in both sexesapproximately 12,000 high-grade anogenital lesions in women and at least 80,000 cases of genital warts in males and females. Diseases that could disappear, or at least become very rare, thanks to the vaccination offered free of charge in our country to twelve-year-olds, yet still too little exploited today. Even less known is the possibility of use the vaccine even in adulthood because its usefulness has been demonstrated up to the age of 45. Free? It depends on age, the Region in which you reside and other variables. In order to find the answers, also based on the area where you live, increase correct information on HPV-related diseases and answer the many questions on the subject, the campaign «Did you book it right?» was relaunched, created by MSD and authorized by the Ministry della Salute, with the www.haiprenotatovero.it portal containing useful and practical notions about prevention opportunities.

Types of cancer caused by HPV Papillomavirus infection is the most frequent sexually transmitted infection and the absence of symptoms favors its spread since most affected individuals are unaware of the ongoing infectious process. However, it can cause tumors of the cervix, anus, vagina, vulva, penis, oral cavity, pharynx and larynx. “Some of the 150 strains of the HPV virus, which is transmitted sexually, play a key role in the onset of both male and female tumors and precancerous lesions (genital warts),” he explains. Saverio Cinieri, national president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) —. Papillomavirus is the second largest cancer pathogen in the world. Although most infections regress spontaneously, in case of persistence and chronicity, the infection can evolve over time into precancerous lesions and cancer. Vaccination is the most important weapon to defeat the neoplasms caused by this virus”. See also If you have diabetes you must NOT eat these fruits: here are which ones

Who can benefit most from the vaccine Current scientific evidence demonstrates that the direct and indirect benefits of HPV vaccination are very significant even in age groups higher than those identified in the free vaccination programmes, i.e. adolescents aged between 11 and 12 years. The results of an international trial, in which the Italian HPV Study Group also participated, indicate that the antibody levels obtained after vaccination in subjects aged between 26 and 45 are comparable to those of teenagers: therefore the effectiveness of the vaccine is demonstrated even in people who have already come into contact with the virus through sexual activity. “Drastically reducing, until they disappear, the cases of cancer caused by HPV is not a utopia but an achievable goal – he underlines Rosa DeVincenzo, in force at the Oncological Gynecology of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and vice president of the National Society of Colposcopy and Cervico-vaginal Pathology -. Today we can count on important scientific evidence that demonstrates how we could get rid of cervical cancer completely, a goal that WHO has set for 2030. However, it is necessary to increase the level of knowledge of the disease and raise awareness of the importance of prevention”. Since vaccination does not protect against all types of HPV with a high risk of causing cancer, regular screening checks must continue, with the Pap smear done regularly every three years starting at 25 years of age or the Hpv every 5 years from 30-35 years.