Geneva Lamborghini was one of the protagonists of the latest edition of Gf Vip 7.

From the experience inside the House going back to her childhood, the girl told the weekly magazine with an open heart Tv Smiles and Songson newsstands today.

Geneva he told how he received the proposal to enter Reality TV from the conductor, Alfonso Signorini:

Alfonso he called me and asked me like that, point blank. I had fantasized about doing a reality show and I would have definitely chosen only the Gf. So it was immediately a convinced yes, even if for me it was a leap of faith.

Geneva then revealed what was the best moment in the Casa:

Definitely my birthday. Because they threw me a wonderful party and I had the feeling that we were a really good group.

And the worst:

It goes without saying the moment of disqualification but, more than that, I would say the previous phases in which I no longer felt understood by my teammates. But I want to emphasize that the best moments were by far the most.

The Lamborghini has you revealed what she “brought home” from this experience:

Definitely a greater introspection capacity. And then the relationships I have established with many people who will certainly remain in my life.

Among the different competitors, Geneva revealed that he was referring to a Vippone in particular:

Definitely ad Antoninus, with whom I formed a very close bond. But also Christine Quaranta, Carolina Marconi, Nikita and many others.

The Lamborghini he then talked about his childhood. In particular, Geneva she said that as a child she was very shy and that only growing up, thanks to friends, did she bring out her exuberance. Although she is more outgoing, the Lamborghini she confided that she was also melancholy.

Then a question about the sister could not be missing, Electra Lamborghini. Geneva however he cut it short, emphasizing that at the moment they have no relationship whatsoever.

In the end, Geneva he revealed some good news on the musical front and admitted that he would not disdain the television world. In particular, you could never say “no” to the Sanremo Festival: