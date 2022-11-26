Smoking is one of the (bad) habits of Italians. There are many smokers who choose tobacco as a way to relax. There are various types of tobacco on the market: classic, electronic, shredded cigarettes, cigars, pipes, devices with heated tobacco. In short, there really is something for all tastes.

Furthermore, the age of young people who approach smoking is around 13-14 years. More and more minors approach this world for pleasure and never leave it.

It seems obvious to say it, but quitting smoking is not that simple. The reason is simple: there is a real one nicotine addiction to the base. Let’s see together an all-natural method that is having great results.

What is cytisine and what is it used for?

Cytisine is an organic substance containing of nitrogen which is extracted from the laburnum, a yellow flower that has this name because it hangs from the trees that begin flowering in the month of May. From this flower we obtain a drug prepared in a pharmacy in capsules to be taken for 40 days.

Following a study conducted by the IRCCS Foundation of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, the results obtained are shocking. One third of the subjects who took the capsules stopped smoking completely. Others significantly reduced the number of cigarettes smoked per day. From this study, the intake of this drug began in anti-smoking centers and around the 50% of the subjects involved have definitively stopped smoking.

It works like nicotine, in the sense that it simulates the relaxing effect of the latter, but at the same time it binds to its receptors and the smoker begins to no longer feel pleasure when smoking cigarettes. Unlike other methods used to quit smoking, cytisine is natural.

How to hire it, cost and where to find it

Cytisine is currently only found in smoke-free centers. So, people who want to try it must go here. The intake of the capsule must be daily and it is a dosage to go up.

Dura 40 days, as previously mentioned, but from the 14th day it is recommended to start decreasing the number of pills taken. For 200 capsules of 1.5 grams the cost is around 70 – 80 euro. This is a small cost if you consider that a pack of cigarettes costs around 5 euros and those who smoke one a day have a considerable economic advantage if they stop smoking.

As far as side effects are concerned, cytisine has few. Individuals who undergo this treatment may have a little nauseabut which can be easily eliminated by drinking at least a liter and a half of water a day.

Read also: Awe walking, what it is and what are the benefits of the “walk of amazement”