there is also an engineer from Gravina

Gravina- The exultation becomes choral. A flying carpet of mobile phones lights up, vibrates in the air, sends and receives notifications; the absolute superlatives arrive in bursts from everywhere and in all languages: “Fantastic. Great”. The after-take-off of Juice, the European Space Agency probe that will have to investigate the potential habitability of the icy moons of Jupiter, becomes the starting point.

The epilogue is yet to be written. Recounting those moments of pure wonder is Angelo Olivieri, 59-year-old electronic engineer from Gravina, working for the Italian Space Agency at the Matera headquarters, the only Apulian protagonist of a unique mission in history, which for the first time will gravitate around the moons of a planet (together with Gravina’s colleague, Dr. Raffaele Mugnuolo who joined the project in 2016). «After the launcher put our satellite into orbit, we let ourselves go, shouting with joy and hugging… perhaps prematurely.

The whole thing lasted a handful of seconds, then again live until the ground stations received the first signal. At that point we couldn’t hold back any longer, and the enthusiasm is still difficult to tame».

Different stories united by the common heartbeat that moves dreams have suddenly become one. «There were many of us, three of us left from the Matera office, me and two colleagues from Basilicata (Katia Benedetto and Marilena Amoroso), there we met engineers and scientists of different nationalities, united before and after by the same expression evident on every single face, respectively of apprehension and liberation».

Leaving a week ago for French Guiana, on the north-eastern coast of South America, he watched from the control room the launch that took place at the Kourou base, staying a few kilometers from the space-port where the take-off took place. But behind that pivotal moment there are years of work, as coordinator of the scientific and industrial teams that manufactured the instrumentation for the mission.

«We started back in 2008 with the mission proposal – he says- Since then there have been various phases, numerous meetings and just as many laboratory simulations». The four Italian devices that will reach Jupiter were manufactured under the supervision and coordination of the engineer from Gravina, a long-time navigator in the sea of ​​missions. «Italy is the only nation to have produced as many as four scientific instruments, built ad hoc for Juice – explains Olivieri – It is 3GM, a device that studies the gravitational dynamics of the moons; RIME, a subsurface radar that works at low frequencies to allow the signal transmitted by the radar to penetrate the surface of the moon; where there should be discontinuities, an echo will be detected.

The third instrument is MAJIS, a visible and near-infrared spectrometer that allows for the identification of the composition of the surface and the atmosphere; finally there is JANUS, a very high resolution camera to look at how the surface and topography of the moon are made up». The amazement for that piece of the world is postponed for several years.

The probe will arrive on Jupiter in 2035. In the meantime, mission professionals will remotely control the step-by-step ignition of the various equipment from the ground. The voltage will therefore have new peaks. The engineer is well aware of this.