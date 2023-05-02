Home » There is also tinnitus among the symptoms of Long Covid
There is also tinnitus among the symptoms of Long Covid

The ear is also one of the targets of Long Covid. Several studies have already confirmed that Sars-Cov-2 is able to compromise audio-vestibular function, even in asymptomatic patients. And to this day there are people who have had tinnitus from Covid for more than three years. An underestimated nuisance, with psychosomatic implications, which is often not reported to one’s doctors or connected to the infection, but which in the long run can become unbearable.

