Home » there is an Incredible Turn on the case of Andrea Papi; let’s see what emerged from the Expertise
Health

there is an Incredible Turn on the case of Andrea Papi; let’s see what emerged from the Expertise

by admin
there is an Incredible Turn on the case of Andrea Papi; let’s see what emerged from the Expertise

Orsa jj4

There are updates sensational about the death of Andre Papi. The bear JJ4 “is innocent”, to kill the Runner a male bear: says the expertise.

To give the news, in a post on Fb, is the Antivivisectionist League onlus (Leal) demanding “immediate release of the bear and the resignation of the president (of the autonomous province of Trento) Maurizio Fugatti. “From the report taken from the forensic veterinary report that comes from Leal’s legal representative Aurora Loprete, we learn that it was not the JJ4 bear that attacked Andrea Papi”, underlines Leal, arguing that “injuries identifiable as from the penetration of a couple of canines characterized by a distance typical of the canines of an adult male bear” and reporting that “the wounds found are not attributable to predatory activity, the body, in fact, shows no signs of consumption.

The description of the injuries does not even correspond to the injuries that occur in the event of an attack aimed at eliminating the opponent”.

Further updates coming soon.

See also  I BRING - Greetings - News - USA

You may also like

These popular disinfectants, among the most used during...

Does a nap make you fat? Researchers make...

Chinese organ clock: This is why you always...

The FDA has just approved the first pill...

Planting the balcony: summer flowers for sun and...

An unequal pandemic | International Health

The Liminal Biosciences Board of Directors Special Committee...

Leao, the news towards Milan-Inter in the Champions...

What to eat to increase estrogen: foods to...

Against toxins: how tannins in elderberry work

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy