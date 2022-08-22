Recently, a screenshot of a stocking list from a top Apple partner reseller in the Asia-Pacific region was posted by Evleaks, a whistleblower. From the screenshot, we can see that the new products being prepared include 4 iPhone 14 and 3 iPad models. There are 7 in total. We can see from this that the name of the iPhone 14 mini reappears in the iPhone 14 series. The numerous revelations about the previous 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini small screen machine being cut off in the iPhone 14 series may obviously be a “deceptive trick” by non-dealers or wrong.

This will undoubtedly be a huge surprise for the iPhone 14 mini small screen lovers, the iPhone 14 Max/Plus may be squeezed out of the so-called 6.7-inch product line by the iPhone 14 mini.

Some analysts believe that the reason why the iPhone 14 mini small-screen machine appears in the stocking list may be that Apple has ordered a lot of 5.4-inch panels in stock, and it will take a generation to digest them. In addition, the re-emergence of the iPhone 14 mini is likely to mean that the iPhone 14 series will not increase in price, and the price will continue to remain at the current starting price of $699.