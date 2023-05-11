“There is an Italian ethnic group to protect”

Ansa The Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigidain his speech to the General States of the birth rate, recalled that “there is no Italian race. It is a false problem to imagine a concept of this nature”. However, the minister underlined, “there is a culture, an Italian ethnicity, what Treccani defines as a cultural linguistic grouping, which I imagine that in this conference we tend to protect. Because otherwise it wouldn’t make sense.”

“The population of the world is growing and many of those born in the world would like to come and live in Italy. So why worry about births in Italy? If the answer is to increase the birth rate, it is probably for reasons related to

defense of that belongingto which many are attached, I in particular with pride, to what it is

the Italian cultureto our linguistic stock, to our way of life”, continued Lollobrigida.

“For FdI, the birth rate is a primary commitment” “We have confirmed all the measures: for us the principle of reversing the demographic collapse is fundamental. In the coming years we will take up the challenge, having stable governments capable of planning, but the money is not infinite, we need to identify priorities. Where is the “commitment on the birth rate among the commitments of the political forces? For us at FdI it is a topic that is in first place and not from today, hoping that it will be the same for all the other parties, otherwise we would be at the letters of Santa Claus. I am convinced that demographic growth corresponds to economic growth”, the minister said again.



Giorgetti: “We risk losing 18% of GDP between now and 2042” Also on the birth rate came the warning of the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. “I think it should be strongly reaffirmed that the economic system is closely related to the phenomenon. There is also the possibility of quantifying the impact in some way: between now and 2042, with current fertility rates, our country risks losing impressive percentages of GDP along the way, equal to 18%.

