There is bad news about the search for a universal cure for cancer

New research published in the journal Nature spoke about the possible discovery of a universal cure for cancer, a kind of holy grail that researchers have been looking for for decades. In the recent study, researchers found that such a goal may be more difficult than previously thought.

Insiders have analyzed seven different studies over nine years and the analysis found that lung cancers have an “almost infinite” ability to evolve. This “evil” that affects 2 out of 5 people is so individual for each person and for each type of cancer, that it is almost impossible to target everything with a single treatment.

The analysis in question, called TracerX, followed 126 lung cancers from 421 patients over nine years, as their tumors developed and grew. The researchers took biopsies of the cancerous material and examined their cellular composition, as well as how the disease spread throughout the body.

Such a feat has never been done before on this scale. In total, this collected data could be used for predict high-risk cancers and help prevent thembut they also showed the difficulty of scientists looking for one universal cure for cancer.

“I don’t want to sound too depressing, but I think given the almost infinite possibilities that a cancer can grow into, and the very large number of cells in a late-stage cancer, which might have several hundred billion cells, getting treatment in all patients with advanced disease is a formidable task‘, Professor Charles Swanton, of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, told the BBC.

In the meantime, we leave you with some good news: Scientists from the Institute of Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC), in Barcelona, ​​have developed a series of photosensitive molecular drugs against this disease which can be reversibly activated through an external light source.