Home Health There is bad news for all those who habitually consume alcohol
Health

There is bad news for all those who habitually consume alcohol

by admin
There is bad news for all those who habitually consume alcohol

Drinking alcohol is definitely not recommended by doctors around the world. However, as always, it is the quantity that makes the poison, although recently it was found that the consumption of the substance can slow the rate of growth in the developing brain for teenagers and young adults.

In a paper, researchers from Oxford Population Health presented the results of a new genetic analysis that suggests that alcohol directly accelerates aging damaging the DNA in the telomeres. “Alcohol, especially at excessive levels, directly affects telomere length. Shortened telomeres have been proposed as risk factors that can cause a number of serious age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease“, say the experts on the new study.

In case of constant consumption, also reduce the amounts absorbed it could have important benefits (but which are the least dangerous spirits for health?).

Telomeres, on the other hand, are DNA sequences that can be found at the end of chromosomes and their length is considered an indicator of biological aging. The researchers used a genetic approach called “Mendelian randomization (MR)“to study the association between alcohol intake and telomere length of 245,000 people.

Compared to consuming less than 6 units of alcohol per week (approximately two large 250ml glasses of wine), consuming more than 29 units per week (approximately ten 250ml glasses of 14% alcohol by volume wine) an age-related change in telomere length between one and two years has been associated.The discovery does not show a causal link with certaintybut it adds to an ever-growing scientific literature on alcohol-related problems.

See also  Nintendo acquires CG production company to develop visual content based on its own IP

You may also like

Staphyloccus aureus and health risk for allergy sufferers,...

West Nile, outbreak of positive mosquitoes in a...

Mainly attack mATX motherboard, Fractal Meshify 2 Mini...

Piazzale Roma is transformed into an open-air gym,...

Classic Recreate Fractal Design Define 7 Nano, Meshify...

the benefits of flavanols on our body

Monkeypox, national emergency in the United States: over...

when they come out and where to find...

US declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Monkeypox, US declares health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy