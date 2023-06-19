there is Chanel Totti, super finalists Mazzoli and Vetrone follow the live LIVE

The Editorial Board Monday 19 June 2023, 9.30pm

On Canale 5 appointment with the finale of L’Isola dei Famosi, the program produced by Mediaset in collaboration with Banijay Italia. To comment on the episode, with the hostess Ilary Blasi, Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi. Sent to Honduras: Alvin. The last episode of the reality show will be studded with evidence and flash televoting that the castaways remained in the game – Pamela Camassa, Andrea Lo Cicero, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia, Luca Vetrone, Alessandra Drusian – they will have to overcome in order to fulfill their dream of winning the 17th edition of the Isola and win the prize money of 100,000 euros. One between Cristina Scuccia and Luca Vetrone will have to leave the Palapa immediately one step away from the finish line. This is decided by the vote of viewers expressed through four channels: Mediaset Infinity App, Website, Smart TV, SMS. None of the finalists expects a castaway to re-enter the race from Last Resort. They will only find out with the arrival of Alessandra Drusian in Playa. The castaways will also receive a surprise from their loved ones: after months away they will finally be able to embrace them again on the beaches of Honduras.

00:22

Andrea Lo Cicero eliminated from L’Isola dei Famosi

60% of the voters voted for the elimination of Andrea Lo Cicero: he is the third classified of this edition. They remain to play for the victory Marco Mazzoli and Luca Vetrone.

00:13

A surprise for Andrea Lo Cicero

Andrea Lo Cicero in the nomination area listens to a letter read by his young son. In the studio, however, is the competitor’s wife, pregnant with her second child. The sportsman finds a shirt of his son with the inscription “Dad you are my champion”.

00:00

Marco Mazzoli super finalist, Lo Cicero and Vetrone in televoting

Marco Mazzoli wins the other salvation test and so is the super finalist of The Island of the Famous. The last two remaining castaways Andrea Lo Cicero and Luca Vetrone go to the flash televoting.

23:53

Nathaly Caldonazzo in the studio of L’Isola dei Famosi

Another eliminated in the studio: Nathaly Caldonazzo. After saying goodbye to Vladimir Luxuria and Corinne Clery, she reconciles with Alessandro Cecchi Paone, with whom she has quarreled several times on L’Isola dei Famosi. “You can’t please everyone, I’m happy with what I’ve done. Many people write to me and thank me for having given them strength. This time the island has given me more self-awareness”reiterates the starlet, also happy to have gotten closer to her daughter Mia.

23:48

Pamela Camassa eliminated from L’Isola dei Famosi

Luca Vetrone the televoting also wins against Pamela Camassa (63%), who is thus the fourth classified of this edition of L’Isola dei Famosi.

23:42

In L’Isola dei Famosi the sister of Pamela Camassa

Pamela Camassa embraces again in Honduras la Sister Manola: due to her commitment with a TV program she was unable to be present at the woman’s wedding in the past. Later Luca Vetrone talks to his brother who is in the studio to support him.

23:30

At the flash televoting Luca Vetrone and Pamela Camassa

Andrea Lo Cicero, after winning the second challenge of salvation, sends Luca Vetrone to televoting who, in turn, chooses to challenge Pamela Camassa.

23:17

Andrea Lo Cicero wins the second challenge of salvation

Andrea Lo Cicero wins the challenge of sloping beds with the water flowing down: he must now choose who to send to televoting.

23:12

Ilary and Alvin: a clip with all the digs

The production of L’Isola dei Famosi shows an amusing film that retraces all the arrows of this edition between Ilary Blasi and Alvin. “We are very close friends, we have a certain trust”reiterates Francesco Totti’s ex-wife.

23:06

Alessandra Drusian eliminated in L’Isola dei Famosi

Alessandra Drusian loses in televoting against Luca Vetrone: the Jalisse singer is eliminated with 55% of the preferences. The artist is therefore there fifth place of this edition of L’Isola dei Famosi.

22:59

In L’Isola dei Famosi the daughter of Alessandra Drusian

After the surprise for Luca Vetrone, here is the one for Alessandra Drusian, who can talk to her daughter Aurora, albeit from a distance. Instead, she has arrived in Honduras the Jalisse’s other daughter, Angelica.

22:43

Chanel Totti on L’Isola dei Famosi with her boyfriend Cristian

The direction of L’Isola dei Famosi – entrusted to Roberto Cenci – frames Chanel Totti: Ilary Blasi’s daughter is in the studio with boyfriend Cristian Babalus. A few weeks ago Cristian Totti was present with his better half Melissa. It is not the first time that Chanel has appeared in some program of her mother: a few years ago she made an appearance on Big Brother Vip.

22:41

In L’Isola dei Famosi the mother of Luca Vetrone

Surprise for Luca Vetrone at L’Isola dei Famosi 2023: the modello e tiktoker he embraces his mother to whom he is very close.

22:30

At the flash televoting Alessandra Drusian and Luca Vetrone

Marco Mazzoli chooses to send flash televoting Alessandra Drusian who in turn chooses to challenge Luca Vetrone. “I don’t think he’s the weakest but I made this attempt, I’m convinced that Pamela and Andrea are strong outside too”confirms the singer of Jalisse.

22:16

Marco Mazzoli wins the first challenge of salvation

Marco Mazzoli wins the first challenge between finalists for salvation. The radio announcer was the first to memorize and reproduce a sequence of colors. Mazzoli must now choose who to send to the flash televoting.

22:05

Helena Prestes confirms the love story with Carlo

Return to star for Helena Prestes, the castaway who caused the most talk at L’Isola dei Famosi 2023. The Brazilian model, wrapped in a light blue mini dress, goes down the stairs and greets everyone. Then she immediately talks about her relationship with Carlo, which someone – including Vladimir Luxuria – considers completely invented. “I don’t know why they think this, perhaps because at the beginning I was a little insecure, I didn’t believe in love. On the island I realized I was in love only after the second week of my stay, nobody is acting, it’s all true”says Helena. Carlo then enters the studio with a bouquet of red roses.

22:01

Alessandra Drusian returns to the other castaways

The other castaways still in the game discover that there is another finalist on the last resort, that is Alessandra Drusian of the Jalissewho rejoins the rest of the group.

21:56

Cristina Scuccia eliminated at L’Isola dei Famosi 2023

Cristina Scuccia loses in televoting against Luca Vetrone: the model wins with 67% of the votes. “Getting here is already a victory, the first few weeks were really tough but I’m happy to have had this experience”says the former nun.

21:51

Cristina Scuccia girlfriend: the former nun does not say too much

Vladimir Luxuria ask again Cristina Scuccia of the person she is in love with: “But is the story between you and this person a true story or a mission impossible like the one between Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise?”. “It exists, but like sprouts it must be protected”replies the former nun. “Mica Caltagirone surname?”Ilary Blasi asks amused, bringing up the story of Pamela Prati. “I’ll talk about it when the time comes”, Christina reiterates.

21:40

The final of L’Isola dei Famosi 2023 starts

Ilary Blasi he opens the final of L’Isola dei Famosi with a long black dress and loose hair, then goes on to introduce the commentators Vladimir Luxira and Enrico Papi. 18 shipwrecked parties are now only six: who will win? Ilary jokes with the envoy Alvin with whom he has a friendship that has lasted for twenty years: “You too made it to the final, you were at risk of elimination”. “It’s 47 degrees here”is the conductor’s reaction.

