“There is no capacity to produce such immense stocks”

Berlin – A new regulation has found its way into the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) over the last few meters. According to this, generic companies are obliged to have six months’ drug stocks in stock if they enter into a discount agreement with a health insurance company.

Bork Bretthauer, Managing Director of Pro Generika, says: “Anyone who thinks that this will alleviate the problem of supply bottlenecks is wrong. The opposite is the case. Even before that, there was hardly any production capacity for many drugs. Where are manufacturers supposed to come from who also produce these immense reserves? How do you expand the production of a plant that is already running at full capacity? And how do you want to build even larger storage capacities if nobody is willing to pay for it?”

Because production was no longer economical for them, more and more companies had recently withdrawn from production. The last remaining manufacturers – such as fever juice or antibiotics – had problems even satisfying the increasing demand. Now the situation is getting even worse. Because now the manufacturers also have to build up enormous inventories in order to even be awarded a contract in the tenders.

Bretthauer comments: “Apart from the fact that there is not enough production capacity for stock goods, additional warehousing also causes additional costs and thus intensifies the cost pressure, which is the reason why manufacturers stop producing.

The law wanted to encourage companies to return to production. There should be incentives for that. Instead, manufacturers are now being burdened with additional costs. This discourages companies from investing in production. We will see more bottlenecks – and no warehouse will prevent them. The Ministry of Health and the traffic light groups know this and have nevertheless decided: This is not only short-sighted, but also dangerous for our care.

Pro Generika is the association of generic and biosimilar companies in Germany. We represent the interests of its members who develop, manufacture and market generics and biosimilars. The use of generics and biosimilars saves important financial resources in the healthcare system – while maintaining the high quality of drug supply. Generics and biosimilars thus ensure that patients have sustainable access to modern medicines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

