there is no gender equality at the table – breaking latest news

Tell me who you are and I’ll tell you what you will eat: biological sex influences choices at the table even more than the place where we live or cultural factors. So men love fatty and salty foods, women go crazy for carbohydrates; he can’t resist snacking at night, she eats mostly in the first part of the day. This is underlined by a study by the Department of Endocrinology of the Federico II University of Naples in publication, according to which also the tendency towards obesity and the response to weight loss treatments change according to gender.

Sex hormones All “fault” of the sex hormones: Gender differences have an impact on what we choose at the table and how he explains Annamaria Colaopresident of the Italian Society of Endocrinology and professor of Endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples, Â«food preferences in the Western world they are influenced more by the biological components linked to sex, by the hormonal structure and by the physiological changes of the reproductive state such as the menstrual cycle and menopause, than by the social components linked to the roles culturally attributed to the male and female identity. Estrogens, for example, act on the hypothalamic nuclei, which control hunger and satiety, activating the cannabinoid system which stimulates appetite and induces in women the desire for foods rich in carbohydrates. Men on the other hand are more likely to eat fatty foods because testosterone activates the dopamine systema brain neurotransmitter that generates a greater feeling of strength and aggression». With menopause, however, greater “sex equality” is achieved because estrogen decreases and female food choices approach those of men. See also Medicine, a thousand at the Padua Fair to enter a specialization school