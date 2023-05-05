There is still too little thought about the damage caused by pollution | There are 5 practices to defend your heart and lungs

Pollution is a problem that city dwellers have to deal with every day. By now it is known that many diseases, above all of the respiratory system, are caused precisely by the high level of pollution. According to recent studies, however, even those suffering from heart disease must be very careful.

There is a lot of scientific evidence showing that air pollution can have a significant impact on health. Long-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with a range of health problems, including respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.

Exposure to air pollution also significantly increases the risk of lung, breast and bladder cancer. However, there are also lesser known effects that people hardly connect to pollution. For example, the neurological effects. Pollution can also have negative effects on brain healthsuch as cognitive impairment and dementia risk.

Other very serious problems can occur on reproductive health, increasing the risk of miscarriage, premature birth and low birth weight of the baby.

Furthermore, children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution, as their immune system is less resistant and they may have pre-existing health problems.

From recent studies, it seems that pollution can cause or worsen diseases of the cardiovascular system. Pathologies affecting the heart are not usually associated with pollution, and instead one of the most widespread can have air contamination as its trigger.

Arrhythmia: pollution makes it worse

Air pollution can have adverse effects on heart health and may increase the risk of develop cardiac arrhythmias. Cardiac arrhythmias are heart rhythm disorders in which the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or irregularly.

Air pollution can increase the risk of cardiac arrhythmias in several ways. For example, long-term exposure to air pollution can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can damage the heart and cardiovascular system. Additionally, short-term exposure to pollution can cause an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, which increase the risk of arrhythmia.

In particular, the fine particles of air pollution, known as PM2.5, can enter the heart and cause inflammation and cell damage, among the heart’s worst enemies. Furthermore, air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and oxides of nitrogen can affect heart function and increase the risk of arrhythmia.

Air pollution can also have adverse effects on those already suffering from cardiac arrhythmias by increasing the severity and frequency of episodes.

Air pollution can be a trigger or worsening of cardiac arrhythmia, a heart rhythm disorder that can be potentially dangerous to health. The effects of pollution on arrhythmia and heart problems in general are amplified in the immunosuppressed.

Immunosuppressed people, such as people with compromised immune systems or people undergoing chemotherapy, can be particularly vulnerable to the health effects of air pollution. Because their immune system is already weakenedmay be more susceptible to infections and other health problems associated with exposure to air pollution.

Furthermore, exposure to smog can aggravate pre-existing conditions of immunosuppressed people, such as lung disease and heart disease.

How to protect yourself from pollution

To defend ourselves from smog, we can take many measures that can greatly reduce the risks to our health. Here are five rules that we can all follow and that those suffering from heart or respiratory conditions should always keep in mind: