By 2030 Moderna will develop a vaccine against cancer and other serious diseases

Vaccines against cancer and cardiovascular disease? It could soon be a reality, there is the announcement of Modern. The news agency beraking latest news reported the updates on the matter.

The well-known pharmaceutical company has published an official note declaring that by 2030 it could arrive at a vaccine against cancer and cardiovascular diseases, a mRNA templatetherefore similar to those used to defeat COVID.

Paul Burton, medical director of the Moderna Group, believes that his company will be able to offer this type of treatment in about 5 yearsplus another year to make it accessible worldwide.

In an interview with the newspaper The Guardian, Burton he said: “Soon we will have mRNA-based therapies for rare diseases that were not previously pharmacological; in 10 years we will approach a world where it is truly possible to identify the genetic cause of a disease and, with relative simplicity, go about modifying and repairing it using the aforementioned technology“. And then he added: “In recent months we have had evidence that themRNA it’s not just useful for fighting COVID-19. It can be applied to all types of pathological areas: tumors, infectious, cardiovascular, autoimmune and even rare diseases. We have studios in all of these areas and they are very promising“.