there is the green light from Aifa

This was decided by Aifa, or rather the Price and Reimbursement Committee of the Italian Medicines Agency, which today gave the green light to the reimbursement of PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, which prevents HIV.

The drug that prevents HIV infection will be free. This was decided by Aifa, or rather the Price and Reimbursement Committee of the Italian Medicines Agency, which finally today gave the go-ahead for the reimbursement of PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, which prevents HIV. The news was spread by Anlaids Onlus, an association that has been fighting against AIDS since the 1980s. “Reimbursability of PrEP is an important step forward in the prevention of HIV infection, as it makes the drug usable by all people“, commented Bruno Marchini, president of Anlaids.

The PrEP however, it is a process which, in addition to prescribing the drug, includes periodic screening for sexually transmitted infections, which is currently still the responsibility of the user in most Italian regions. We hope that the process will be fully taken over to ensure effective prevention and complete awareness“, he later added.

The drug will now placed in bracket A and will thus become fully reimbursable by the National Health System. PrEP was approved in 2012 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and then by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) a few years later, in 2016. It has been used for a long time to control HIV and is composed of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate and emtricitabine. When taken correctly, PrEP can provide nearly 100% infection protection. The United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) also recommend promoting access to this drug as much as possible.

Pnrr decree, the definitive go-ahead from the Chamber arrives: how the management of the Plan changes

Clearly intended for people who have not already contracted HIV, it can be taken by anyone. In Italy it can be prescribed by infectious disease specialists, but until now the costs have fallen entirely on citizens’ pockets. A pack is sold at a price of around 60 euros. According to the associations that support people with AIDS and who work for prevention, they argue that the non-free use of this drug has been a huge problem for the youngest and for those most exposed to the virus for years.

