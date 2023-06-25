there is very little left (PHOTOS)

A Ferrari 458 was the victim of a dramatic accident in a tunnel due to a very serious problem. What happened.

When you have a very high engine capacity car in your hand, you must always expect it to be very difficult to drive at its best. Too often we hear about Ferrari or other supercars that are literally destroyed in serious accidents, and today is one of those cases, even if, luckily, no one was seriously hurt. Ferrari dramatic accident (Adobe Stock-ANSA) – Tuttomotoriweb.it

The splendid, but very unfortunate protagonist of what we are about to tell you about is a white 458 Italia, a supercar with berlinetta-type bodywork which was produced from 2009 to 2015, and which took the place of another legendary model, namely the glorious F430.

The engine is a 90° naturally aspirated V8 mounted in a mid-rear position, and features both direct and indirect injection. Thanks to innovative technologies, it is capable of obtaining reduced consumption and emissions compared to the F430despite having both a larger displacement and more power.

The gearbox is electro-hydraulic and dual clutch, equipped with seven ratios. The horses are 570, with a maximum speed of 325 km/h. The Ferrari jewel takes just 3.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill, confirming its outstanding performance, even if it has drastically improved over time.

The 458 also has a glorious racing history, with many victories in the world of endurance in the GT classes, as two category affirmations at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2012 and 2014 thanks to the team AF Corse, as well as three constructors’ world titles in the FIA ​​WEC and two among drivers. In short, we are talking about a real masterpiece, replaced in 2015 by the 488 GTB which mounts a turbo engine.

As previously mentioned, owning a Ferrari exposes you to great risks if you don’t have the basics to drive it, or if you decide to reach too high speeds in environments where you should go slower. Terrible news concerns a 458 Italia, the protagonist of an infernal crash in a tunnel.

As reported on the page Instagram “Supercar Fails“, the episode would have occurred in Turkey, and in addition to these frightening images, there is also a video, which really makes the viewer shiver. The driver is framed as he proceeds at full speed in the tunnel, even if it is not clear how far he really went.

Judging by the pictures, however, a speed of almost 300 km/h can be assumed, with the other cars being dodged as if they were still. At a certain point, the driver realizes that something is wrong, and indeed, one of the two rear tires bursts.

The Ferrari violently crashes into the wall, and at the end of the accident, his conditions are these. According to reports, no one was hurt, but judging by the impact and the conditions in which the 458 Italia is reduced, it could have ended much worse than it did.

