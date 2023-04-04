The strategy, based on a new antibacterial substance, has proven to be the solution to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance.

A new substance, found by an international team of scientists, could be the solution the spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria (antibiotic resistance) which is progressively leading to the decrease in the effectiveness of existing drugs for the treatment of bacterial infections. The alternative to the development of new antibiotics which, in some way, even seems to favor the emergence of multi-resistant strains, seems to be an artificial version of an enzyme naturally produced by bacteriophages, viruses that infect bacteria.

This substance, called in the middle of the nighthas been shown in laboratory tests to be able to kill it Staphylococcus aureus, the most dangerous species of the large staphylococcal family, whether or not it was resistant to antibiotics. This bacterium is a common inhabitant of our skin and nasal tract but, when it manages to overcome these barriers, often causes minor skin infectionssuch as boils and abscesses, but can result even life-threatening diseasessuch as pneumonia and bloodstream infections, which are of particular concern when caused by strains resistant to antibiotics, such as methicillin (MRSA).

In hospital settings, these strains they are a serious and growing threat, particularly for people with weakened immune systems from regular therapies such as chemotherapy, and for those using invasive medical devices, such as catheters. Specifically, for people with cutaneous lymphoma, the infection from S. aureus can be a huge problem, sometimes with no solution, especially when caused by resistant strains.

The new substance can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

During the research, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatologythe researchers evaluated the effect of a new class of antibacterial agents, called endolysine. As stated, endolysins are enzymes naturally produced by bacteriophages, the viruses that infect bacteria and which, after infection, are able to degrade some molecules that form the scaffolding of the bacterial cell wall, known as peptidoglianikilling bacteria from within.

Each bacterial species has unique pepdoglycans, which the right endolysin can attack. One, specifically, called XZ.700was artificially produced by researchers to target the cell wall of S aureus. “The great thing about this enzyme is that it was designed to penetrate the cell wall of S. aureus – explains Emil Pallesen, lead author of the study and immunology researcher at the University of Copenhagen -. This allows it to target and kill harmful staph and leave harmless skin bacteria intact”.

Tested within the study, using skin samples collected from healthy people and from patients with cutaneous lymphoma, endolysin XZ.700 was shown to kill strains of S aureus resistant and non-resistant that had been isolated from patients, while also blocking the activation of malignant T cells, a phenomenon that can promote tumor growth. The treatment has also “deeply” prevented a S aureus to colonize healthy skin samples and lesional skin biopsies from people with cutaneous lymphoma, removing the colonies of S aureus that had already deposited on the biopsied skin.

“Our laboratory tests have shown that endolysins do more than just eradicate Staphylococcus aureusfrom skin samples, says Niels Ødum of the LEO Foundation Skin Immunology Research Center at the University of Copenhagen and corresponding author of the study. “The good news is that they also inhibit the ability of these strains to cause the cancer to get worse”.