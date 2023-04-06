Il April 7th if you celebrate the World Health Dayestablished byWorld Health Organization coinciding with the date of its foundation. On the occasion of 75th anniversary “Health for all” – strengthen primary health care to build resilient systems is the focus chosen this year by the WHO, which foresees a deficit of 10 million healthcare workers by 2030. L’Africa bear the 25% of the global disease burdenbut has only 3% of the workforce to deal with it. According to WHO, there are only on the continent 1.5 health professionals (doctors, nurses and midwives) for every 1,000 people – far below the threshold of 4.45 health workers per 1,000 people needed to provide essential health services. Furthermore, as in many parts of the world, even in the African continent The healthcare professionals they work grueling hours, are underpaid and receive little support.

“Three years of the pandemic have had enormous repercussions on the work and mental health of health and care workers globally,” he says. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We continue to face big players inequalities in accessing health servicesserious deficiencies against the emergencies sanitary and threats resulting from products harmful to health and the climate crisis. Only with cooperation can we address these global challenges». That the foundation of every resilient health system resides in the central role of the workforce clearly emerged from the interventions of the experts and leaders present at the International Conference of the African Health Agenda 2023 held in Rwanda from 5 to 8 March.

“Concrete support for health workers is the backbone of a healthy population, and human capital training in line with the demands of developing countries is imperative to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he stressed. Githinji Gitahi, CEO of Amref Health Africa Group. “Health is an essential human right. Only healthy people can go to school and work: the value and strength of a country comes from health“.

In the developing countries only the 7 percent of global health aid in the last 10 years it was invested in the workforce itself. Funding is too often narrowly focused on specific diseases (vertical investment) rather than targeted according to a broad-based, forward-looking approach. The lack of targeted investments translates to weakened health systems, poor care and inability to meet today’s healthcare burdens. Many healthcare workers are overworked, under-resourced, or unprotected against the diseases they are exposed to on a daily basis, and this greatly affects the availability and quality of careparticularly in thesub saharan africa.

Added to this are the difficulties in employing health workers in the rural, remote areas and poorly served by basic services.

An example of this is the South Sudanese health system, which is unable to respond to the needs of the population. Established in 1998, the Maridi Institute of Health Sciences seeks to reverse this trend by training more human resources for health through two programs obstetrics e clinical medicine. It offers local students (47 fully subsidized by Amref) the opportunity to participate in the change of their communityacquiring the necessary skills in one of the countries with the worst health indicators globally. The local hospital, already in dire condition, has recently lost employees due to funding cuts: the institute’s students have stepped in to provide support, but the hospital still urgently needs more staff. “We are afraid of what could happen if the support offered to these students is cut,” says the director of the institute, Taban Laban.

Guglielmo Micucci, Director of Amref Italia underlines how «In Africa where the health situation is aggravated by conflicts and political instability and disasters caused by climate changes doctors, nurses and midwives make up the reference system for community. In the continent there are more and more epidemic with high frequency and greater regularity. Without adequately trained and supported healthcare workers, millions of people will continue to die for entirely preventable causes. Governments, organizations and civil society must support efforts to find joint solutions to climate changes and related health challenges That the communities they are facing.