The one that manifested itself in Bologna and throughout Emilia-Romagna at the beginning of this winter is a particularly aggressive seasonal flu. Paul PandolfiDirector of the Public Health Department of the Bologna Local Health Authority, spoke to Bologna Today: “It is a more aggressive flu than usual and compared to other years it is observing a more particular trend, because the peak arrived earlier. The most recent data, updated to December 11, indicate a slight fall: therefore the peak seems to have already passed. However, this epidemic is likely to have more peaks. In addition to the one just passed, we can expect another peak in January”.

Even the most affected age groups seem different compared to previous years: “The least affected group seems to be that of children aged 5-14, while the figure is very high for children aged 0-4. On the other hand, the incidence rate for the elderly is about seven cases out of a thousand, also because we are talking about the segment of the population most protected by vaccination. Just on vaccines it must be said that we are on the same quota as last year: about 184,000 people have already been vaccinated against the flu “.

The situation of hospital admissions does not worry: “We have not had particularly serious situations. There were more hospitalizations in children, where the flu occurred together with other pathologies related, for example, to breathing difficulties that emerged in this period together with the flu. In adults the symptoms are demanding, it is a longer flu, but we have not had important hospitalizations either in adults or in the elderly ”.