Robert Mancinict dell’Italiapresented at the press conference the match against Malta Valid for Qualifiers Euro 2024: “We want to be the ones that we were withEngland in the second half, partly also in the first half, trying to be more precise in the goal area and more careful in some situations“. The blue coach then added: “Scoring points always counts, to qualify you always have to score them and there are three in every match, regardless of the opponent. Hot assessments are never right, you always look at the result. I think these assessments are wrong: there are times when a player may not be in great condition, due to the many games they play“. Then on the Maltese national team he declares: “It’s a team that has changed a lot, on a tactical level with Eats it has evolved. They’ve improved a lot, they know how to defend well and they counterattack well. In Macedonia in the 60th minute they were still 0-0. The fifth on the right is very good, as is their left midfielder. But it will depend a lot on us“.

Mancini on Cristante, Tonali and Retegui

On the three blues who should start as starters, Mancini declares: “Cristante e Tone them may be in the game, we will certainly make several changes: we play every three days and evaluations of this kind must be made. retegui? I have to evaluate him too, tomorrow, then we’ll decide. We’ve been following him for a long time and maybe we didn’t see each other badly since several Italian clubs also follow him. He’s a young boy, smart, he wants to become a big striker. He finds it difficult to call the ball, he had difficulties on Thursday evening but then scored a goal that was not easy, he can improve a lot in the coming months. Mateo has only been in Italy for three days, how can he speak Italian? His grandfather knew Italian, it’s a meaningless controversy. When he knows Italian it will be easier for him“.

The answer to Balotelli’s controversy

Sui social, Balotelli had criticized the summons of Mancini asserting that in Italia the points are not missing: “What do I have to answer to Mario? I’m glad they’re there. I don’t know what they refer to…Maybe it refers to him? I love him too much, let’s hope he can be really fit“.