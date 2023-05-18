Therefore, excess flowers and leaves are removed

Do I have to pinch my tomatoes and can this maintenance measure increase yields? We explain in which cases you need to remove leaves and flowers to ensure a rich harvest.

Pinch tomatoes: yes or no?

If the location is sunny and the soil is rich in nutrients, tomatoes will sprout vigorously. The useful plant often forms so many shoots and blooms so lavishly that it puts all its energy into it. In the end, it bears many, but small and slowly ripening fruits. The stress weakens the plants and they often fall prey to pests or diseases.

Therefore, removing leaves and flowers makes sense

Regularly removing excess flowers, buds, and foliage keeps plants strong and healthy. They bear fewer, but more aromatic and fast-ripening fruits that get really big. That’s why it’s a good idea to cut out the tomatoes.

In addition, thinning out the foliage can improve air circulation – this means that the remaining leaves dry out faster and are less likely to be attacked by fungi and bacteria.

Pinch tomatoes: when can you start?

Once the first flowers of the tomato plant have appeared, you can start cutting out. In exceptional cases, for example if the plant grows too densely, you can start earlier.

As a rule, the king flower is removed first, then the plants must be pinched out every 10 days. Stop doing this a week or two before the start of harvest time. This gives the plants enough time to form leaves over the fruit to protect them from the strong rays of the sun and rain.

Incidentally, it is worth starting in May when the weather is good. Then the young and short stinging shoots can be recognized particularly quickly. In June you can no longer distinguish them from the fruit shoots.

Incidentally, in May you can use the miserly shoots as cuttings and thus propagate the tomato plants. This gives the young plants enough time to grow and develop their roots during the summer.

Cherry and cocktail tomatoes cut out

Cherry and cocktail tomatoes have a wide growth habit. So that they don’t put all their energy into the side shoots, they should be used to the full. In this way you can increase the quality of the fruit – it tastes better and has a strong aroma.

Stick tomatoes: Be sure to cut off the stinging shoots

Pole tomatoes have an upright habit and therefore need support. They have to be pinched out so that their leaves are not too close together and the plant can bear fruit.

Do not exhaust bush and vine tomatoes

Bush and vine tomatoes are an exception: the two types of tomatoes were specially bred in such a way that they grow more in width than in length. They have no stingy shoots and do not need pruning. All shoots get sunlight and can easily bear healthy fruit.

Instructions with pictures: You have to remove these leaves and flowers!

Water the plants extensively the day before – this way the shoots and leaves can be easily snapped off. Proceed as follows:

Remove stinging shoots

1.) First remove the stinging shoots. They grow on the leaf axes between the main shoot and the side shoots that bear fruit. Just snap them off with your fingers.

Cut off excess leaves and flowers

2) If the plant has already grown densely, you can cut off individual shoots (preferably the shoots at the bottom that get the least amount of sunlight). It is best to remove the shoot with the leaves directly.

Pinch off ailing shoots and leaves

3) Check the plant for yellow, wilted and rolled shoots and cut them off. Most often, the leaves below, which are just above the ground, are yellowed and dry. Cut them off and dispose of them with household waste.

Remove ground shoots

4) Shoots growing on the ground are an entry point for fungi and viruses. They get almost no sunlight and bear no fruit. Therefore, you can remove them regularly.

At the end of the gardening season, trim the main stem

5) At the end of the gardening season, when there are still green fruits on the plant, you can cut off the top of the main stem. In this way, the tomatoes will put all their energy into fruiting and the fruit will ripen faster than usual.

In order for the tomato plants to grow healthily and bear lots of fruit, they must be pinched regularly. This involves removing ailing and withered parts of the plant and cutting off excess flowers and leaves. An exception are the bush and vine tomatoes, which have a specific growth pattern and bear a particularly large number of healthy fruits.