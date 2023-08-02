Home » ‘There’s a gunman in the Senate’, US Capitol evacuated 24 hours after Trump’s indictment
24 hours since the last indictment of Donald Trumpin relation to the assault on the Capitol of Washington on January 6, 2021, just the Senate building at Capitol Hill was evacuated following an alarm raised by the authorities, alerted by a call emergency at 911 about the possible presence of an armed man.

The US Senate was on summer break and most lawmakers were not in their offices. “Please, stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here – the Capitol Hill police tweeted – If you are inside the Senate buildings, everyone should find a safe place due to the news of a gunman. It should be noted that we have no confirmed reports of gunfire.”

The alarm returned after police checks, according to which it was a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.
