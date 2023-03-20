Scientific studies are very important to have a mirror of what you are trying to discover or analyze. A team of researchers in Poland set out to find out whether participants in psychological studies – i.e. i volunteers who decide to participate in a research – were more likely to suffer from mental disorders.

“Researchers often assume that how they advertise their studies and who they recruit does not appreciably affect their results“, write the authors of the study published in the journal PLOS ONE. “In our studies, we have shown that those who have more personality pathology are more attracted to studies where they can express their trauma and may simply be more likely to volunteer for studies.“

In turn, 947 participants (62% of whom were women) were involved, comparing people who had previously taken part in psychology studies with those who had never taken part in such studies. It was found that most of those who had taken part in studies suffered from personality disorders, depression or anxiety.

This is a serious problem (especially since the global mental health continues to decline), as research results may be affected by the participation of a large number of participants of a particular type who do not mirror other people; especially when it comes to psychology, where the behavior of those being analyzed is important to allow scientists to draw the right conclusions.

The verdict, then, is simple: “Those of us involved in psychological research involving participants drawn largely from a pool of psychology students need to be very careful about recruitment strategies“.