from Luigi Ippolito

Thrse Coffey an old friend of Prime Minister Truss who also chose her as his deputy. She is a fervent anti-abortion and anti-gay Catholic

On the day of the government’s debut, Coffey was sent to act as frontwoman in radio and television interviews: and she was immediately recognized, when the phone rang with a rap by Dr Dre while speaking live on the radio. In fact, Therese shares her passion for karaoke with Lizso much so that their performances in Westminster have in the past attracted the grim attention of House clerks.

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT LONDON She admits it herself: I’m not a role model. With her air of a buzzicona with a few extra pounds, coupled with a passion for cigars and champagne, Therese Coffey appears as an unlikely choice to lead the Ministry of Health . Yet – or perhaps for this reason – the 50-year-old from Lancashire immediately became the most sympathetic exponent of the new British government of Liz Truss. Therese – indeed Tiz – and Liz are longtime friends and confidants: and the conservative premier wanted her by his side, also giving her the position of deputy prime minister and therefore his right arm.

But the image that says more than a thousand words is the one that portrays her at a party in 2015 with a cigar in her mouth, champagne in her hand and a t-shirt stained with alcohol.. Therese did not deny anything and when it was pointed out that her behaviors are not in line with what would be expected from the owner of the Healthcare, she replied that her focus on patients: I realize that I will receive all kinds of comments – she said – but I too have been a NHS patient, where I have had some brilliant experiences and others that could have been better. Four years ago, in fact, the Coffey was over in hospital for a month with meningitis that wasn’t diagnosed in time and that nearly killed her. He had to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation but has fully recovered his faculties.

More than her personal behavior, which has instead earned her the applause of many voters, tired of boring men in gray, her political views are perplexing: a fervent Catholic, Therese opposes gay marriage – which were introduced in Great Britain by the Conservative party itself – as well as extending the right to abortion to Northern Ireland. However, she promised that, despite her personal beliefs, do nothing to question the legislation on termination of pregnancy: I am a Democrat – she assured her – and the past. One thing for sure: Coffey is about to leave a strong footprint on British politics. On the other hand, she studied Chemistry at Somerville College in Oxford, like another lady who preceded her, a certain Margaret Thatcher.