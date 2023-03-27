Everyone wants to enjoy fresh flowers in the garden for a long time. Gardeners love durable and low-maintenance plants the most because when they bloom until frost, they add beautiful colors and sweet scents to the garden. Here we have put together the best perennial bloomers for the garden. Decide to beautify your outdoor area with these flowers and perennials and your garden will definitely be happy!

Monarda Didyma is easy to care for

The bee balm is an easy-care plant with large leaves and red flowers. They attract butterflies and bees, which is why it is also known as bee balm. The flower gets plenty of water and the foliage can be trimmed back after flowering to encourage growth. Added bonus? This is a beautifully fragrant plant whose flowers are suitable for tea. Plant them in a partially shaded spot and enjoy the rich colors all summer through fall.

Digitalis Dalmatian for magnificent flowers

Also known as Foxglove, the plant has bell-shaped flowers in a variety of color variations: white, pink, red, yellow, and purple. The perennials are ideal for pollinators, tolerate shade well and attract birds. The flowers beautify your garden until midsummer.

Perennial bloomers for the garden: phlox

There is the low-growing phlox that grows as a ground cover in spring. In the summer months you can enjoy the tall phlox. It makes a colorful backdrop for all low-growing plants as it grows over ten feet tall. The flower is easy to care for and its sweet scent should enhance any garden. Phlox prefers full sun but can also tolerate shade; blooms from spring to summer.

Enjoy butterfly bush until autumn

The flowers of these shrubs attract numerous butterflies during the summer and fall months. The flowers come in white and dark purple, and the lavender pink flowers are also very attractive to butterflies. The shrub is easy to care for, but it needs to be cut back annually. This is how you keep him in tip-top shape for the coming year. Plant butterfly bushes in full sun and enjoy the magnificent blooms from summer through fall.

Hydrangeas are so popular

Everyone loves hydrangeas, and with good reason: the large flower heads combine elegance and charm, adding pops of pink, lavender, blue, and white to the garden. Plant the flowers in spring after the last spring frost or in fall before the first fall frost. Hydrangeas prefer partial sun and bloom from summer through fall. Water regularly!

Plant calamint

The calamint flowers in summer and gives the outdoor area a lasting bloom. With tiny white flowers, the plant brings delicate elegance to the garden and attracts pollinators by providing a long-lasting, sustained source of nectar. The flower’s long flowering season makes it a popular choice for homeowners. Even in autumn, the flowers still look fresh and magnificent.

Sedum for permanent blooms

The plant is known as Sedum. Pollinators love the star-shaped clusters of flowers – and so do gardeners! There’s the low-growing sedum, which makes a great groundcover, and the upright-growing sedum. Both strains have the same beautiful result: succulent-like leaves with tiny pink, red, or yellow flowers. The flower prefers full sun (low-growing Sedum tolerates partial shade) and blooms from summer to fall.

Solidago for golden color outdoors

The golden ears create a contrast to the green plants in your garden. Goldenrod grows quickly and needs to be handled with care. But if you prefer the look of a wildflower, it’s a great choice. The plant prefers full to partial sun and blooms from late summer through fall.

Asters are the classic of the genre

The plant’s star-shaped flower heads look like daisies, but are a very different type of perennial. Asters love full sun, grow to heights of between eight centimeters and one meter and provide bees and butterflies with an important supply of pollen for the late season, as they bloom from late summer to autumn.

Perpetual bloomers for the garden: Allium

Alium belongs to the onion family. They are easy to care for and once planted they can remain untouched for years. Its thin stems grow up to 30 cm high and stand out from groundcover and low-growing varieties. The cute plant prefers full sun and blooms from summer to fall.

Echinacea loves a lot of sun

The plant belongs to the daisy family and you can create a bold accent in the garden by planting masses of coneflowers in various shades of pink, purple, orange and yellow. This flower is also a fast grower and self-seeds throughout the season. The coneflower needs little water and lots of sun. The plant attracts butterflies and flowers from summer to fall.

Sage is the most popular

The herb you know and love is actually a species of sage. However, this flowering beauty does well as a garden bed, attracting bees, hummingbirds and butterflies all summer long. Over time, despite heat or drought, they grow to between 18 cm and 1.50 m in height. Of course, the plant prefers full sun; it flowers from spring to autumn.