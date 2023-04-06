Everyone knows that craving that often hits you around 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.: the desire for a snack. Nothing speaks against this, as long as you don’t always rely on chocolate or salami sandwiches, but also eat healthy snacks more often. These should keep blood sugar levels relatively stable, rather than rushing up and then down quickly. In the gallery you will find healthy snacks that continuously provide the body with strength plus valuable ingredients such as vitamins.

afternoon low? Healthy snacks for in between

Whoever comes up with the saying: “I don’t want to have to prepare anything extra, I want to nibble away quickly”, almonds and other nuts are perfect for that. So please grab it, because they provide valuable minerals, vitamins, high-quality fatty acids and proteins. Best of all, they keep blood sugar levels stable and even help you maintain or lose weight if you snack on around 10 to 15 pieces a day.

Roasted chickpeas are an ingenious yet healthy snack that actively lowers blood sugar levels. If you like it creamier, you can make hummus out of it and dip in vegetable sticks such as carrots or celery.

Banana with peanut butter instead of chocolate

How about bananas with peanut butter? Yes you’ve read correctly. You can dip a banana in peanut butter (but please, one without added sugar). This will provide you with healthy fiber, fats, protein, vitamins and soothing minerals like magnesium. A delicious snack that fills you up and satisfies cravings. Alternatively, you can also combine apples or pears. Some people also swear by celery – it’s all a matter of taste!

Due to the high protein content, hard-boiled eggs ensure, among other things, that the blood sugar level does not shoot up after eating. Up to two eggs a day are recommended – pure with salt and pepper or dipped in a little guacamole.

Smoothies und Avocados

Avocados are delicious superfruits. The unsaturated fatty acids and fiber keep you full for a long time and keep the blood sugar level stable. Pleasure tip: Drizzle some lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and, if you like, some garlic onto half an avocado and spoon it out of the skin.

Caution: Smoothies should be freshly prepared, with natural ingredients. If the smoothie is made exclusively from fruit, it causes the blood sugar level to skyrocket. To avoid this, vegetables such as spinach, celery or kale should be included. In addition, flaxseed and chia or natural yoghurt help to stabilize blood sugar levels and induce saturation.

Insider tip cinnamon – also in popcorn

Soak chia seeds in coconut milk overnight and mix them with berries, fresh vanilla and cinnamon. This turns it into a delicious snack that keeps you full for a long time. Cinnamon in particular has blood sugar-lowering properties.

Lots of fiber, little fat and hardly any calories make popcorn a delicious snack. This can be seasoned with a little salt or cinnamon.

Less fat in cottage cheese

Cheese is often demonized, but it is a good source of protein and also provides calcium and the important vitamin B12 (involved in cell division and blood formation, among other things). An Insalata Caprese is a great snack. Other types of cheese are also good snacks that fill you up for a long time thanks to their fat content – and taste good.

Cottage cheese is low in fat compared to other cheeses. There’s a lot of protein in it. Cottage cheese keeps you full for longer. Enjoy it with vegetables or tuna, for example.

Classy Muffins

When muffins aren’t loaded with butter, sugar, and chocolate, they can actually be healthy snacks. When made with veggies, eggs, and/or quinoa or cheese, muffins are a great snack to get you through mid-morning or mid-afternoon slumps.

Forget diet options and enjoy natural-fat yoghurt or Greek yoghurt. Because it provides valuable protein, calcium and probiotic cultures. This keeps the blood sugar level stable and keeps you full for longer. Berries are a great topping.

In Central and South America, beans are served early in the morning. Also regularly include the protein source in your (between) meals. Beans fill you up and become a slim snack with olive oil, garlic and a lime dip, for example.

This article was written by teleschau