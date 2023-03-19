Home Health these 3 foods are terrible, but nobody knew it
by admin
Blood sugar corresponds to a term perceived almost unilaterally as negative even if in reality it refers to an indispensable element for the human body, as it certifies the quantity and differentiation of glucose (sugars) in the blood system, which is normally a value that it is influenced by various factors, but basically kept “under control” by the body. For those suffering from high blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, it is one of the fundamental factors that determine diabetes in its most widespread form among adults, and it is certainly also influenced by external factors such as the intake of specific foods.

However, it is an element that must also be of interest to those who do not suffer from this disease, which is constantly taking root within the entire global context, as high blood sugar levels can also be related to external factors such as lifestyle and type of power supply.

It is a problem that is often difficult to define promptly, and which must necessarily be verified by specific tests, since it is an asymptomatic or scarcely symptomatic condition.

In general, food has an important but not total influence, and in particular some types of food are decidedly not recommended, for example:

  • Spirits, fruit juices and industrial soft drinks, and any form of excessively sugary and refined product are absolutely capable of maintaining these levels high.
  • Also beware of potatoes, which contain large quantities of starch. The consumption of these tubers is not “forbidden” but must absolutely be kept under control.
  • In principle, products that have a high intake of carbohydrates, especially refined ones, therefore bread, pasta and “white” cereals such as rice must be kept under control. It is better to opt for less refined products which are able to raise these values ​​too much.

