These 6 new breeds are the winners!

This year, too, representatives of the state horticultural associations got together and selected the bedding and balcony plants for 2023. We present the most beautiful new breeds that have won in the various federal states.

Balcony flower of the year 2023: These are the winners

This year’s winning plants have one thing in common: their unbridled abundance of flowers. Two new breeds of petunia, a new sage variety, a fan flower, a magic bell and a fairy mirror have established themselves in the state associations in Germany and Austria and won the hearts of gardeners. When making the choice, however, the jury did not only pay attention to the appearance of the plants. They should also be hardy, easy to care for and disease resistant, and thrive well in the region. From the beginning of May, the young plants can go outside, where they can remain until late autumn.

Balcony flower of the year 2023 in Bavaria: Small petunia hybrid for your balcony box

In Bavaria, a hybrid of petunias and magic bells was crowned balcony plant of the year. The flowers of the “Alpenglühen” variety shine in yellow, red and orange nuances. They are visually reminiscent of the sunset in the Alps, which also inspired the name of the strain.

Planting time, flowering time and care: The flower scores with a long flowering period – from May to the beginning of October. Its flowers and leaves are rainproof and the roots are very hardy. The correct planting time is late April – early May. “Alpenglühen” has a compact habit: the petunia grows up to 30 cm wide and up to 40 cm high. It prefers a sunny location and has a medium water requirement.

Balcony flower of the year 2023 in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse: The sage “Dufte Lippen” attracts bees

The balcony flower of the year was also chosen for the 20th time in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse. The beautiful sage variety blooms in cherry red, violet and pink and attracts bees and butterflies with its filigree flowers. The flowering period extends from May to late autumn. With good care, the sage will thank you with a magnificent bloom. She is a true sun worshiper and feels particularly at home on the south or west-facing balcony. It easily defies direct sunlight, heat and drought.

Balcony flower for 2023 in Rhineland-Palatinate: “Königsfan” fan flower is an easy-care plant

The fan flower “King’s Fan” won the hearts of the jury members in Rhineland-Palatinate. It is very easy to care for and has no special requirements in terms of location. The variety thrives in partial shade, in shady and sunny places and scores with a very long flowering period, which begins in May and ends in October. Despite the bushy growth, the fan flower does not require any trimming or pruning.

Balcony plant of the year in Saxony: The petunia “Itsy” Petite for sunny areas

In Saxony, a true permanent bloomer was crowned balcony plant of the year. In May, its countless small flowers open, which shine in purple, pink and white. The flower has a compact habit and is ideal for planting in small pots, in window boxes or as an accent on the edge of a hanging basket. But don’t be fooled by its tender look: the balcony plant is very robust. It prefers a spot in the sun and even the heat of August doesn’t bother it.

The Elfenspiegel “Elfie” impresses with a dark flower color

Like the other flowers in this list, the ‘Elfie’ mirror impresses with its filigree flowers and overhanging shoots. Perfect for the hanging basket in summer. But she feels just as comfortable in the flower bed and is therefore the perfect all-rounder for outdoors. Another advantage – the plant is rarely eaten by snails and can therefore be planted in the bed even if it is infested.

The Elfenspiegel must be watered daily, preferably in the evening. In addition, regular fertilization (preferably liquid fertilizer with the irrigation water) is very important.

Magic bells “Stella Rosella” is the balcony flower for 2023 in Austria

The magic bell “Stella Rosella” feels particularly comfortable in the sun and thanks you for the favorable location with a splendor of flowers. It can also thrive in semi-shade, but flowering decreases. The plant with creeping growth can be staged both as a soloist and in combination with other balcony plants. In terms of care, the flower is fairly undemanding – it needs regular watering and fertilizing once a week. Good drainage is an absolute must. Cleaning up the withered part can be omitted.

The most beautiful balcony flowers for this year have already been determined. They are easy to care for, robust and ideal for planting in tubs and pots. Be inspired by the suggestions of the experts and plant the new varieties on the balcony.