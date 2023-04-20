These 9 things should never go in the used glass container

Glass is commonly considered a product that can be recycled over and over again. But did you know that there are some types of glass that don’t belong in the glass recycling bin? Read on to learn what things you should never throw in glass bins.

Why can’t all glasses be recycled?

Glass is not just glass and you should pay attention to a few things when recycling it. Some glasses contain products that cannot be reused and therefore cannot be recycled. Also, different types of glass have different melting points, and when mixed glass is recycled, the sorting system cannot distinguish between the different types of glass. This disrupts the recycling process and also renders the recyclable glass waste unusable. For this reason, it is important to know which glassware you can put in the glass recycling bin and which needs to be disposed of differently.

This glassware does not belong in the used glass container

Glass bottles, flasks, and jars are fine, but the following items shouldn’t belong in the glass container.

Do not throw drinking glasses in the used glass container

Most drinking glasses have a different composition than ordinary glass bottles and jars, with some even being made of lead crystal. These types of glass disrupt the recycling process when entering glass recycling and must not be discarded in these containers.

Vases are also taboo

Like drinking glasses, they are often made of a different glass composition and cause production problems when remelted. So hand in your old, broken vases at a recycling center or throw them in the general waste bin.

Glass cookware

Cookware such as heat-resistant bowls, microwave turntables, baking and casserole dishes are made of borosilicate glass – a special type of glass that withstands large temperature fluctuations. However, it does not melt properly in most regular glass furnaces and can cause serious problems in the manufacture of most types of glass products. The presence of borosilicate glass can mean that entire batches of used glass cannot be remelted and thus recycled. So keep the glass cookware away from the waste glass container.

Ceramic tableware

Even if it seems obvious (they are not made of glass), ceramic objects should not be sent for glass recycling under any circumstances. They cannot be melted properly in the melting furnaces and lead to problems with the new glass. Also, it’s very difficult for the machines to separate it from the glass for recycling – so make sure they don’t get in there in the first place.

Lightbulbs cannot be recycled

Old light bulbs are also made of heat-resistant glass, are often coated with special substances and may contain metallic components. They are therefore not recyclable and belong in the residual waste. The new energy-efficient fluorescent tubes and LED lights, on the other hand, can often be recycled at a local recycling center or taken to electronic equipment collection points. But not in the glass container.

Window glass does not belong in the used glass container

Window glass is often laminated or has been treated to make it stronger – so it must be processed separately from other types of glass, such as container glass, when it is remelted. Window glass panes can often be recycled through separate collection at local recycling centers.

Nail polish bottles with nail polish residue

Although bottles of perfume or other cosmetics can be recycled, nail polish bottles are not normally accepted with bottles and jars. While the glass may be the right kind, nail polish contains chemicals that may not be compatible with recycling facilities. If you clean the bottle thoroughly with nail polish remover, you can usually recycle the glass portion of the bottle (excluding the cap and brush).

Mirrors do not belong in the container for used glass

The metallic coating of mirrors can cause contamination when mixed with other types of glass. However, many recycling centers have a special collection point for mirrors so that they can be properly processed separately.

Do not recycle glasses

Do not give old glasses for recycling together with bottles and glasses. They are not the same type of glass and have metal parts that are difficult to remove. Just throw them in the trash.

And what about broken glass?

The same rules apply to broken glass as to glass. If a drinking glass or mirror accidentally breaks, the shards should not be put in the used glass container, but belong in the residual waste. You can put broken jam jars or wine bottles in the glass recycling, but be careful not to injure yourself.

Which glass can be recycled?

However, in every household there is a lot of glassware that is recyclable and belongs in the glass container. This includes, among other things, container glass that is used to package food or cosmetics. The best known of these are:

Bottles of any color e.g. B. of water, wine, beer, spirits

glasses, e.g. B. of sauces, jam, baby food

Non-food bottles or flacons, e.g. B. of perfume, aftershave, face creams

A notice: Pay attention to color sorting when recycling glass. This saves energy and resources in the recycling process. For glasses that are neither white nor brown nor green, always choose the green glass container.

