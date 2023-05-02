these are just the best without pesticides

Are you ready to discover the secrets of the tastiest and most nutritious berries? If you are looking for and love fresh or frozen fruit and want to taste the best of nature, then you are in the right place. Pesticide-free frozen berries? Here’s which ones to buy.

Today we will talk about one of the treasures of summer: berries. We will explain how to choose the best tested ones, when is the best time to buy or freeze them, what they are their nutritional propertiesespecially, why you should prefer them without pesticides. You will also discover all the advice on the preparation and consumption of berries. So take note and enjoy this mouthwatering read.

Frozen berries

Choosing the best berries isn’t always easy, especially when you want to savor the authentic flavor of nature. But how to choose the tastiest and most nutritious ones? First, you need to look for seasonal berries that have had time to ripen in the sun and develop all their aroma and their nutritional properties.

Another important tip is to opt for pesticide-free fruits, considering that they can harm our body. Organic products can be an excellent solution, they are grown respecting the environment and the health of the consumer.

But what are the types of berries better than the test? We are used to thinking of the classic strawberry or blueberry, but there are also other fruits to discover, such as black currants, raspberries or blackberries. There are no fixed rules, the important thing is to choose fresh and fragrant ones. A very important thing that influences the purchase of these fruits is the origin, so if we have a trusted reseller, it is better to contact him directly.

Finally, if you are undecided between buying them fresh or frozen, keep in mind that both options can have their advantages. Fresh fruits offer greater variety and culinary possibilities while frozen ones keep intact all the nutritional properties like those of freshly picked fruit.

When to buy berries

Buying fresh berries is a delicate matter, as their short seasonality can lead to underripe or even rotten products. For this reason, it’s important to know the right time to buy berries.

First of all, it must be kept in mind that each type of fruit has its own harvesting and ripening period. For example, strawberries are sweeter and riper in spring and early summer, while raspberries reach their peak ripeness in late summer. To make the right purchase you must therefore take into account the season of the year and choose only the berries grown in the right place at the right time. It is always advisable to prefer organic products to avoid pesticides harmful to health and the environment.

It is always better to buy fresh berries when they are in their best season. If, on the other hand, we don’t have the possibility or we want to keep them longer without losing their nutritional properties, we can opt for frozen ones or in the form of natural juices with no added sugar, even better if they are organic products.

When is it best to freeze them?

When it comes to berries, we often wonder about the best way to store them. One of the most convenient options is certainly to freeze them at home.

But when is it best to proceed with freezing? The answer depends on the freshness of the fruits and their level of ripeness. If the fruits are already very ripe, it is preferable to consume them immediately or keep them in the refrigerator in order not to lose the nutritional properties. Otherwise, you can safely proceed to freezing. It is important to select only the best fruits and wash them thoroughly before freezing. This will prevent any pesticides on the peel from contaminating the other foods in the freezer.

To increase the shelf life of the product, we advise you to divide the fruit into single portions of 250-500 g and use special vacuum bags or airtight containers to reduce oxidation and prevent the formation of ice crystals. If you decide to freeze your fruit at the right time of year – when it’s in season – you’ll have a constant and convenient source of fresh ingredients all year round!

Nutritional properties of berries

Berries are a real treasure for our health, thanks to their many nutritional properties. In fact, these small fruits contain a large quantity of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which carry out an important protective action against free radicals, responsible for cellular ageing.

Among the main nutritional properties of berries we find the high content of vitamin C, essential for strengthening the immune system and preventing diseases such as the flu. In addition, these fruits are also rich in vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting and bone health. But not only: berries also contain important anti-inflammatory substances such as phenolic acids and anthocyanins. These substances are able to reduce inflammation at the cellular level and eliminate toxins from our body.

Finally, it is important to underline that berries have a low calorie content but a large amount of dietary fiber useful for regulating digestion and keeping blood sugar levels balanced.

Regularly eating these delicious fruits can be really beneficial for our health. And if you don’t have the means or enough time to buy them fresh every time you can always opt for the pesticide-free frozen ones!

When to eat berries

Berries are a great choice for a healthy lifestyle. But, when is the best time to eat them? In general, berries are available during summer and spring. However, some varieties can also be found in autumn. Fresh berries have a delicious flavor that can be enjoyed on their own or used as an ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. They are also an important source of vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.

Having fresh fruits available, consume them immediately after picking or buying them. While if you prefer to freeze them to preserve their taste and nutritional properties, make sure they are already well washed and dried before the process.

If you want to enjoy the nutritional benefits of these fruits all year round, you can opt for pesticide-free frozen ones. Not only will you be sure of their quality but you will also be able to enjoy them in the colder months when they are not readily available in the summer season. There is no specific time to eat berries: it depends on your personal eating habits and market availability.

The best according to the test

The Swiss Consumer Magazine K tip (an independent non-profit organization that tests and evaluates consumer products) conducted a test on these fruits to determine which brands are the best in terms of quality and safety.

The test looked at different brands, taking into account factors such as flavour, fruit quality, the presence of pesticides and other harmful chemicals. The results were amazing, only a few of the brands tested passed the standards high imposed by the magazine.

K-Tipp has revealed the best frozen berries on the market. After assessing quality and flavor, the researchers determined that only a few brands are worth buying.

At the top of the list are the brand’s blackberries Coop Naturaplanfollowed by branded strawberries Migros M-Classic and blueberries from the Denner brand. All of these options were judged to be excellent in terms of taste and texture, as well as being pesticide-free. The test also showed that you don’t need to spend a fortune to obtain high quality frozen berries. In fact, many of the cheaper options ranked high in the test.

Not all frozen berries on the market meet the standards required to ensure a safe and tasty product. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to the brand chosen during the purchase of their favorite fruits.