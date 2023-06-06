Home » These are symptoms that could indicate a high concentration of cholesterol in the blood: they are not to be underestimated
High blood cholesterol levels can be identified by a number of very clear symptoms.

In some cases the necessary tests are carried out and it is discovered that you have the high cholesterol, but sometimes it is possible to understand it even when a series of rather evident symptoms occur.

That’s why it’s important talk to your doctor to evaluate together whether it is normal or not to have certain problems with a certain frequency and also identify diagnostic insights that can be performed.

Symptoms that indicate excess cholesterol

When it comes to high cholesterol it defines itself hypercholesterolemia a significant value, such as to be able to have implications on the cardiovascular system. Cholesterol is a lipid-type substance that is involved in the production of hormones, vitamin D, bile acids.

So cholesterol is necessary for the body but when it overloads and is not disposed of from the circulation then it begins to generate fat deposits in the blood vessels. These plaques restrict the passage of fluid and can lead to heart attack, stroke and heart disease. LDL is the indicator of bad cholesterol, HDL of the good one: from the balance of these derives the general level and therefore also the exposure or not to the danger.

Cholesterol, health risks (tantasalute.it)

Sometimes we don’t realize we have a problem before it manifests itself in a rather important way or by accident doing routine blood tests. However, there are symptoms to watch out for. Often those suffering from high cholesterol have fatty deposits forming in the area around the eyes, which could be a warning sign.

The old bow the clear ring that appears around the cornea in old age, it can actually appear even early as a sign of metabolic alteration and connected to hypercholesterolemia. Chest pain can also be a symptom that should not be underestimated since this tends to be linked to a plaque buildup in the arteries and therefore to impaired circulation. Precisely this can give various types of problems such as weakness, cramps, general conditions of heaviness.

The first way to fighting cholesterol is at the tablethen with one specific diet and nutrition healthy always accompanied by movement and physical activity, at any age. The doctor then, having evaluated the case, age, risk factors and the general situation, will establish whether or not it is appropriate to undertake drug therapy. Cholesterol can be kept at bay, but the fundamental thing is never to underestimate these symptoms which, even if simple, can reveal the condition early and allow targeted therapies.

