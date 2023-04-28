These are terrible mistakes that parents often make when washing

Actually, every child can wash – or not? When it comes to children’s clothing, parents pay attention to various factors. On the one hand, the clothing should be clean and hygienic, but on the other hand it should also protect the sensitive skin of the little ones. In order for it to work, parents should avoid the following mistakes.

When washing children’s clothes, parents often unknowingly make mistakes that have a negative impact on their children’s health and the durability of the clothes.

Put new clothes on immediately

You want to put your child in that sweet new dress as soon as it’s in the shopping bag. However, after shopping for the children’s wardrobe, parents should consider that many textiles are contaminated. They can contain toxins and chemicals that the child absorbs through the skin. The price rarely makes a difference here, because whether cheap manufacturers or designers, almost all treat their sales items to protect them from wrinkling or mold.

According to the German Allergy Information Service, new items of clothing contain allergenic substances such as formaldehyde, nickel or chrome. Organic clothing can also be contaminated, as it can come into contact with contaminated material during production and transport.

If you dress your child in unwashed clothes, you risk skin and respiratory irritation or later damage to health. Better put it in the washing machine. Experts recommend washing new children’s clothes twice before putting them in the closet.

Do not wash baby clothes separately

It takes a while for a baby laundry basket to fill an entire laundry drum.

Nevertheless, the few baby clothes that get dirty every day should not simply be washed with adult laundry. Because in the washing machine, pollutants can transfer from our clothes to baby clothes.

Using the wrong means

The sensitive baby skin should not be irritated by scratching substances. So grabbing fabric softener right away is not a good solution. Not only the chemicals they contain, but also strong fragrances can harm the baby. Fortunately, there is a harmless alternative that can be found in every kitchen: simply add a deciliter of vinegar to the fabric softener compartment and your baby’s laundry will be wonderfully soft.

When it comes to detergent itself, it is best to use a hypoallergenic liquid version for children’s clothes. Because liquid detergent dissolves better in water and therefore leaves fewer residues in the fabric.

Chemical stain removers should also be avoided. These natural variants work beautifully:

Milchflecken : Simply pre-rinse with cold water.

: Simply pre-rinse with cold water. Breiflecken : These stains often contain carotene, these color pigments can be dissolved with sunflower oil. Rub the stain with it and then wash the clothes at a higher temperature.

: These stains often contain carotene, these color pigments can be dissolved with sunflower oil. Rub the stain with it and then wash the clothes at a higher temperature. Grass patches: Pre-treat with lemon juice, alcohol and cold water.

The wrong washing temperature

Washing laundry at 30 degrees Celsius is environmentally friendly, but not really recommended for children’s clothing. The laundry needs at least 40 degrees to get really clean.