Recent research has shown that two of the most famous diets, namely keto and paleo, are harmful not only to our health but also to the environment around us

The keto diet and the paleo diet are, to date, two of the best known and most followed diets. The first is based on foods mainly rich in fats and proteins, while the second on unprocessed foods and takes as a reference the diet of our ancestors, hence the name “paleo diet”.

Now, however, a new study of the Tulane University found that these diets are not only unhealthy, but also have a negative impact on the environment. (Read also: The list of the worst diets of 2022, they make you lose weight but they can be dangerous)

According to the study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, these diets score low in terms of nutritional quality and are among the highest in terms of carbon emissions. On the contrary, the vegan diet it turned out to have the least impact on the climate.

The study analyzed data from over They have 16,000 diets for adults collected from National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of the CDC. Each was assigned a point value, based on the Federal Healthy Eating Index (HEI), and average scores were calculated for each type of diet.

Average daily greenhouse gas emissions in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per 1000 calories were calculated for each diet using a database.

Type of Diet Carbon Footprint

(kg CO2-eq/1000 kcal) Standard Error Mean HEI Score Vegan 0.69 0.05 51.65 ± 2.58 Vegetarian 1.16 0.02 51.89 ± 0.74 Pescetarian 1.66 0.04 58.76 ± 0.79 Omnivore 2.23 0.01 48.92 ± 0.33 paleo diet 2.62 0.33 36.13 ± 1.91 The keto diet 2.91 0.27 43.69 ± 1.61

The keto diet, which favors high amounts of fat and very low amounts of carbohydrates, had an estimated carbon footprint of nearly 3 pounds of carbon dioxide for every 1,000 calories consumed. The paleo diet, which eschews grains and beans in favor of meat, nuts and vegetables, had a carbon footprint of 2.6kg of carbon dioxide per 1,000 calories.

In contrast, the researchers found that the vegan diet is the most sustainable and least climate impacting, generating just 0.7 kg of carbon dioxide per 1,000 calories, four times less than paleo. Vegetarian and pescatarian diets follow close behind in terms of carbon emissions.

The omnivorous diet, which is the most common diet, is in the middle of the rankings both in terms of quality and sustainability. The study suggests that if a third of omnivorous dieters switched to a vegetarian diet, that would be equivalent to eliminating about 340 million passenger vehicle miles.

Also, when those following omnivorous diets opted for the DASHFor example, both carbon footprints and nutritional quality scores have improved.

The senior author of the study said that:

Climate change is probably one of the most pressing problems of our time. Based on our findings, opting for a plant-based diet would reduce the environmental footprint as well as be generally healthy.

The results of the study are significant, and highlight the impact that our diet has on the environment. Specifically it shows that keto and paleo are quite harmful, but fortunately not too many people follow these diets.

Source: ScienceDirect

