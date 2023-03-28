Whether juicy brownies, crispy biscuits or cakes for a special occasion – we love to bake and spoil our loved ones with a wide variety of delicacies! But what if you’ve found a great dessert recipe and find you’re out of eggs? Or are you vegan and fancy a piece of cake? Then you will simply use substitutes for eggs in baking! Have we piqued your interest? Then read on, because we have put together the best egg alternatives for baking delicious desserts for you. So let’s go – get to the oven and enjoy it!

Function of eggs in baking

It doesn’t matter whether you want to bake yeast braids for Easter or cookies – eggs are one of the most important basic ingredients in almost every baking recipe. They fulfill a wide variety of tasks and make the dough much looser and airier. Eggs also act as a kind of binder and ensure that the remaining ingredients form a smooth batter.

Substitutes for eggs in baking: These are the best alternatives

There are many reasons why you need a substitute for eggs in baking. Some people have an egg allergy, some are vegan, and others just have run out of eggs and don’t feel like driving to the store. No matter what applies to you – below you will find the best egg alternatives for baking delicious desserts. But to make sure you don’t go wrong, remember the following: 1 egg weighs about 60 grams, so you’ll need to substitute that amount in your recipe.

Applesauce as an egg alternative

Applesauce does not taste great with potato pancakes, but is actually a very good substitute for eggs when baking. In addition, applesauce is fairly tasteless, so it will hardly affect the taste. Applesauce works particularly well as an egg substitute in batter and makes the cake wonderfully fluffy and moist. To replace 1 egg in the recipe, use 60 grams of applesauce.

Mashed ripe bananas

Similar to applesauce, mashed bananas make a great substitute for eggs when baking cakes and tarts. However, the inherent taste is a little stronger, but by no means unpleasant – especially if you like to eat bananas. Another benefit is that ripe bananas are relatively sweet and you could also reduce the sugar in the cake a little if you like. 60 grams of mashed bananas replace 1 egg in the recipe.

Ground flaxseed as a substitute for eggs in baking

If you’re vegan, then you’ve definitely come across the term “flaxseed egg.” Ground flaxseeds are a very popular substitute for eggs in baking and are ideal as a binder for cookie dough, brownies or even vegan bread. To substitute 1 egg, mix 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of water and allow the mixture to swell for 4-5 minutes.

Chia-Samen

No flaxseeds in the house? Then use chia seeds as an egg alternative in baking! The small seeds are perfect for binding biscuits, savory pastries or batter and also provide us with plenty of nutrients. Similar to flaxseed, mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 3 tablespoons of water and let the mixture swell for 4-5 minutes.

Vegan baking with soy yoghurt

Fancy fluffy 3-ingredient brownies for dessert? Then use soy yogurt as a substitute for eggs in baking! The vegan yoghurt alternative makes our brownies, muffins and co. wonderfully airy and moist. 1 egg can be replaced with 60 grams of soy yoghurt with a pinch of baking powder.

Soy flour or chickpea flour as an egg substitute

Soy or chickpea flour are perfect for binding liquids and are therefore a great substitute for eggs in baking. You can not only bake biscuits and cakes with it – vegan omelettes can also be prepared with chickpea or soy flour. However, soy flour has a slight taste of its own that not everyone likes. To replace 1 egg, mix 1-2 tbsp soy flour with 2 tbsp water.

Seidentofu

With silken tofu we can prepare vegan “scrambled eggs”. But did you know that you can also use it as a substitute for eggs in baking? Silken tofu is a very soft type of tofu and can be easily mashed with a fork. Especially with vegan cheesecake or quiche fillings, silken tofu provides a creamy and fine consistency so that you hardly notice the difference. 60 grams of pureed silken tofu replaces 1 egg.

almond butter or peanut butter

And here’s good news for all peanut butter fans! Almond butter, peanut butter or another nut butter of your choice are also perfect substitutes for eggs in baking. Also consider the taste here and remember that almond butter tastes a little more neutral than peanut butter. About 45 grams of this is a great egg alternative for cakes.

Aquafaba (chickpea water)

Some baking recipes call for beaten egg whites, but again we have a great substitute for eggs when baking! Next time you make a chickpea salad, don’t shake the water out of the can! With aquafaba, the chickpea water, we can not only prepare a vegan chocolate mousse, but even make vegan macarons and meringues! How it works? Very easily? Put the liquid in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for about 10 minutes until you get a stiff mass. About 30 grams of the mixture replace 1 egg white and don’t worry – there will be no aftertaste from the chickpeas.

Which egg substitute to use for what?

What substitute for eggs you use in baking depends largely on the recipe. And that’s why we have a short list for you of which egg alternatives are best suited for brownies, cakes and the like.

Egg alternatives for cakes and muffins

Mashed Bananas

applesauce

Seidentofu

soy yogurt or buttermilk

For cookies

Ground Flaxseed

Ground chia seeds

chickpea or soy flour

Egg alternatives for brownies