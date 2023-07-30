These are the best exercises for high blood pressure

We all know that sport and exercise are important for our health and help with various diseases. But what is isometric training? What are the best exercises for high blood pressure and what does the science say about them?

150 minutes of moderate exercise and sport per week – this is what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends for adults to reduce high blood pressure. High blood pressure is considered a widespread disease worldwide and, according to studies, almost every third adult has high blood pressure. Endurance training is often recommended for sufferers, but British researchers disagree. According to a British study, isometric training should be much more effective in lowering blood pressure, and the researchers have identified the best exercises for high blood pressure.

What is isometric training?

Whether yoga, Pilates or jumping fitness – to stay fit and healthy, sport is essential and we probably don’t have to explain it to you. British researchers have identified the best exercises for high blood pressure and, surprisingly, they are the ones that require no exercise at all. In isometric training, static strength exercises are performed, or in other words – you don’t move and the length of the muscles remains the same during the exercise. Isometric training is usually done without any weights and the muscle is neither stretched nor shortened during the workout. Most isometric exercises involve holding a specific position for a specific amount of time while keeping the muscles tense. The best example of such an exercise is the plank, where the abdominal muscles are under constant tension.

The best exercises for high blood pressure: That’s what the study says

To lower blood pressure, the WHO recommends 150 minutes of gentle endurance training per week. But according to British scientists, it’s finally time to update these recommendations because isometric exercises for high blood pressure are actually more effective than other forms of exercise, such as jogging or cycling. British scientists from Canterbury Christ Church University and University of Leicester came to this conclusion after analyzing a total of 270 studies with 15,826 participants from 1990 to 2023 in a meta-analysis. The aim was to find out the effect of different types of exercise on resting systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

The systolic blood pressure refers to the first value and refers to the pressure in the vessels when the heart is beating. Diastolic blood pressure indicates the value while the heart relaxes. The study included investigations in which the training phase lasted between two and three weeks, and the blood values ​​of the participants were measured before and after training at rest. Although other forms of exercise such as weightlifting, HIIT, or aerobic exercise also help lower blood pressure, isometric exercise was the most effective at 98% for high blood pressure.

This is followed by combined cardio and strength training (76%), dynamic resistance training (46%), aerobic exercise (40.5%) and HIIT (39%). And in terms of individual exercises, the secondary analysis showed that isometric wall squats and power walking are the most effective exercises for lowering blood pressure.

You can read more about the study here.

These are the best exercises for high blood pressure

Maybe just the thought of doing a plank makes you sick, but it turns out that the plank is one of the most effective exercises for high blood pressure. Unfortunately, isometric training is not enough to lower blood pressure and improve your health. Only in combination with a complete change in lifestyle and your eating habits can hypertension be prevented or cured most effectively.

get the plank right

It strengthens the back, improves our coordination, ensures a flat stomach and is one of the best exercises against high blood pressure – the plank is a real all-rounder! But to get the most out of the exercise, you need to know how to do the plank properly. How to do it:

Begin in the plank position, positioning your elbows under your shoulders. Look down and plant your feet firmly on the floor at the balls of your feet. Engage your core and abdomen and bring your body into a straight line. Make absolutely sure that the back does not form a hollow back. Hold the position for at least 30 seconds, rest briefly, and repeat. You can gradually increase the time or experiment with different plank variations.

Do wall sit correctly

The wall sit and the plank are arguably the best exercises for high blood pressure, according to scientists. The wall sit may look super easy at first glance, but trust us – after a few seconds you will feel the burn in your muscles. Here’s a quick guide on how to do exercise right.

Place your feet about hip-width apart from a wall and press your entire back against the wall. With your arms hanging loosely at your sides, slowly lower your back against the wall until your knees form a 90 degree angle. If necessary, you can move your feet slightly forward. Press your back firmly against the wall, bend your knees forward, and hold the position for at least 40 minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

