These Are The Best, Most Heart-Healthy Diets (and No. 1 Isn’t the Mediterranean Diet)

In a new scientific statement, leading American nutrition experts have ranked 10 popular diets based on their ability to meet dietary guidelines for heart health. In the first place is the Dash diet

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, but there are ways to significantly reduce your risk. One of these is undoubtedly following a healthy diet (it is also important to exercise and not smoke).

Ma which diet best meets the American Heart Association’s dietary guidelines (important American association that deals with heart health)?

In a new scientific statement, leading US nutrition experts have ranked 10 popular diets based on their ability to meet dietary guidelines for heart health, published by the same association in 2021.

The best diets for the heart

Which diet is best? In this case it is not “our” Mediterranean diet, even if it is in a very good position. In fact, we find in the first place the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), 100% aligned with the goals for a healthy and heart-healthy diet.

These are the reasons for the perfect score of this diet (and related variants):

These eating patterns are low in salt, added sugars, alcohol, tropical oils, and processed foods, and high in non-starchy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes. Protein tends to come primarily from plant sources (such as legumes, beans or nuts), along with fish or seafood, lean poultry, and meat and low-fat or fat-free dairy products.

Next is the pescatarian diet (the one in which dairy products, eggs, fish but not meat are eaten), aligned with 92%, then the Mediterranean diet to 89% (a little penalized because it allows a glass of red wine a day and does not limit the salt) and the 86% lacto-ovo-vegetarian.

Next, with scores ranging from 75 to 85, are vegan and low-fat diets. These are the reasons according to the American Association:

Vegan and low-fat diets also emphasize the consumption of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and nuts, while limiting alcohol and foods and drinks with added sugars. However, restrictions in the vegan eating pattern can make it more difficult to stick with it long-term or when eating out. Following a vegan eating pattern can increase your risk of vitamin B-12 deficiency, which can cause red blood cell abnormalities that lead to anemia; therefore, supplementation may be recommended by doctors.

Low-fat diets often treat all fats equally, while the Association’s guidance suggests replacing saturated fats with healthier fats like mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Additionally, those on a low-fat diet may overconsume less healthy carbohydrates, such as added sugars and refined grains.

The worst diets for the heart

American experts also recalled which diets are worst for the heart (with scores below 55). These include the Paleo and ketogenic diets which contradict the Association’s guidelines and consequently do not classify as heart-healthy eating patterns.

As the experts explain:

The strengths of very low-carb eating patterns are the emphasis on consuming non-starchy vegetables, nuts, and fish, along with minimizing alcohol and added sugar consumption. In studies lasting up to 6 months, improvements in body weight and blood sugar have been demonstrated with these diets. However, after a year, most of the improvements were no different from the results of a less restrictive diet. Restrictions on fruits, whole grains and legumes can result in reduced fiber intake. Additionally, these diets are high in fat without restricting saturated fat. Consuming high levels of saturated fat and low levels of fiber are both linked to the development of cardiovascular disease.

In short, these are very restrictive solutions and difficult to respect in the long term for most people. So, beyond the short-term benefits and weight loss, these are diets that, over time, don’t offer great benefits, especially for heart health.

So, to recap, diets for the heart, in order from best to worst, They are the following:

Stile DASH

Vegetarian / fish style

Mediterranean style

Vegetarian/Ovo/Lacto style

Vegetarian/vegan style

Low in fat

Very low in fat

Low in carbohydrates

Paleolithic

Ketogenic

