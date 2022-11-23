Here’s how to help lower blood sugar: Put these spices in your food and you’ll see good results. They are a precious ally who also helps prevent the onset of the disease.

TODAY’S MOST READ ARTICLES:

Antonino Cannavacciuolo attacked by the Neapolitans. He ended up in the storm: what did he do Camilla cake, fragrant and soft like a cloud. Perfect for a healthy and tasty breakfast Supermarkets, recalled this famous cheese from the shelves: it’s harmful!

Il diabetes, as we know, is a pathology that can cause serious damage to health. It is a chronic disease that arises due to an altered amount of insulin high blood glucose levels.

High levels of glycemia and glucose cause type 2 diabetes and in addition to appropriate pharmacological treatments, a very important role is played by nutrition to keep these values ​​and consequently the progress of the disease under control.

Among the foods that can perform the function of natural remedy to counter this type of problem there are also spices, some, in particular 3, which it is good to include in the diet by using them in many savory and sweet dishes.

I’m 3 spices in common use with aromas that are generally very popular, so adding them and consuming them can only be a pleasure.

3 spices to fight blood sugar

All you need to do is arm yourself with a spice mill or buy them already ground and there are so many ways to make dishes richer in taste and at the same time bring an important benefit to the body.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Cinnamon

Equipped with property anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant we find the cinnamonwith its intense aroma and enveloping flavour.

As emerged from a study carried out in this regard, the intake of this spice, both whole and as an extract, contributes to a lowering of blood sugar levels.

black pepper

Il black pepper it comes from the dried berries of the plant Piper nigrum and is obtained by grinding the grains, but in some dishes the grains are required whole.

Always considered a spice with healing power, lowers blood sugar with an ameliorative effect on insulin sensitivity.

Curcuma

Used both to combat type 2 diabetes and for preventive purposes, the curcuma, with its bright yellow colour, often also used as a natural colourant, contiene i curcuminoidiwhich act on beta-cells.

These substances, also known for their anti-inflammatory properties, are unable to release insulin, thus regulating blood sugar levels.