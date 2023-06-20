These are the causes of liver inflammation

In the intensive care unit of a Berlin children’s hospital: Acute liver inflammation had previously occurred in children, but hardly anything that was known to date matched what doctors were now observing at bedsides. Image: dpa

In the past year, severe inflammation of the liver has increased in children. Since then, doctors have been looking for the reasons. Now they finally have a hot lead.

At least for detectives working on television, it can be an exciting task when they are confronted with mysteries for which they can find no real clue. Medical professionals tend to get nervous when patients are suffering, perhaps severely, and they can’t figure out what’s causing it or what might help. Pediatricians faced such a situation about a year ago. At that time, they – and many other experts – were puzzled by the sudden occurrence of liver inflammation in children all over the world.

Lucia Schmidt

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Acute liver inflammation has also occurred in children before, but hardly anything that was known about this clinical picture in adolescents matched what doctors were now observing at bedsides. What was particularly disturbing about the cases was that not only did they occur frequently, but the course of the disease was also particularly difficult. Around 50 of the children, some of whom were very young, needed a liver transplant because their own organs simply no longer worked, and at least 22 died.

