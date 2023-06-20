Home » These are the causes of liver inflammation
Health

These are the causes of liver inflammation

by admin
These are the causes of liver inflammation

In the intensive care unit of a Berlin children’s hospital: Acute liver inflammation had previously occurred in children, but hardly anything that was known to date matched what doctors were now observing at bedsides. Image: dpa

In the past year, severe inflammation of the liver has increased in children. Since then, doctors have been looking for the reasons. Now they finally have a hot lead.

At least for detectives working on television, it can be an exciting task when they are confronted with mysteries for which they can find no real clue. Medical professionals tend to get nervous when patients are suffering, perhaps severely, and they can’t figure out what’s causing it or what might help. Pediatricians faced such a situation about a year ago. At that time, they – and many other experts – were puzzled by the sudden occurrence of liver inflammation in children all over the world.

Lucia Schmidt

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Acute liver inflammation has also occurred in children before, but hardly anything that was known about this clinical picture in adolescents matched what doctors were now observing at bedsides. What was particularly disturbing about the cases was that not only did they occur frequently, but the course of the disease was also particularly difficult. Around 50 of the children, some of whom were very young, needed a liver transplant because their own organs simply no longer worked, and at least 22 died.

See also  The savior of self-service travel!Google Maps real-time navigation function is added to Japanese stations, making way finding faster and more convenient

You may also like

Do you want a super memory? The five...

What about the health competence of the organizations...

From swimming to padel, risks and benefits of...

Kinderheldin and HanseMerkur cooperate: midwife advice and digital...

Tinnitus, how to cure ear discomfort

Melon, here’s what happens if you eat too...

AUSL | Communication and press

Hospitals in need: Only real inflation compensation can...

WhatsApp can now silence calls from unknown numbers

From now on you have to shower with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy