Canned tuna statistically constitutes over 50% of canned canned products in our country: Italians like canned tuna, also because due to the physical presence of the territory which is linked to the sea, it appears to be one of the main resources. But precisely this form of product has long been considered a food if not to be avoided at least to be limited, why?

Beware of canned tuna: these are the consequences on our body

Especially with the advent of the web, in fact, the level of alarmism and alertness regarding various known products has greatly increased, sometimes with a grain of truth, sometimes less. For example, canned tuna is defined by many as practically harmful by virtue of the main preservation method which involves various substances designed to keep the properties of the final product intact or almost intact, such as salt or other preservatives. These are actually almost always present, and largely constitute the negative effect of canned tuna.

It is therefore wise not to abuse canned tuna and consume it no more than 2-3 times a week, especially for those suffering from hypertension. However, it remains an excellent way to integrate tuna meat which is very nutritious.

Another problem, which actually exists, corresponds to the presence of metal, specifically mercury. This comes largely from the feeding of the tuna which usually feeds on other fish or small molluscs, and it is precisely because of this feeding, often carried out in unhealthy contexts, that the mercury is transmitted from the animal’s body to us. diet.

In fact, mercury is toxic in large quantities and therefore the consumption of tuna must be managed, some categories should absolutely avoid it, such as pregnant women, for the rest it is sufficient to check the origin of the product which is obligatorily present on the label, if it appears to come from countries from untimely checks it is better to avoid.

