These are the five best snacks for the hot days

A snack in between only brings additional hip gold? Not necessarily! These five summer snacks not only taste delicious, they also contribute a lot to a healthy diet.

5th place: Mango

Mangoes are among the most eaten fruits in the world. There are over 1000 varieties. What all of them have in common is the high levels of beta-carotene, vitamin C and vitamin A in the pulp.

Because this combination strengthens the immune system, it is worth biting into one or two mangoes at the first sign of a cold. In addition, the vitamin cocktail contained in the mango helps in cell renewal and strengthens the optic nerve.

4th place: blackberry

Blackberries are especially good for the skin. The ellagic acid it contains helps to neutralize free radicals, which are one of the main causes of skin aging. The contained vitamin C protects against cell damage. Blackberries also contain fiber and can therefore stimulate digestion.

However, all of this has its price: a 250 gram bowl of blackberries costs from 3 to 5 euros.

3rd place: chocolate

Chocolate contains over 300 ingredients. And contrary to many prejudices, it not only tastes good, but is also healthy. Chocolate inhibits inflammation and is a natural blood pressure reducer. It also increases the release of endorphins in the body, leading to natural feelings of happiness. And numerous studies have shown that happier people live longer.

But be careful: dark chocolate is generally healthier because it contains more high-quality ingredients due to the higher cocoa content. And despite all this, the sweet temptation remains a calorie bomb.

German heart research puts it in a nutshell: If you eat a bar of chocolate in addition to your usual diet, you will gain around half a kilogram after a week.

2nd place: apricot

Apricots contain vitamins B and C, as well as potassium, calcium and phosphorus. This strengthens nails and hair. In addition, they are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin E and thus ensure that the connective tissue is protected and the skin remains firm. In addition, with just 22 kcal per piece, apricots are the perfect healthy snack for in between.

1st place: watermelon

Watermelons are not only the ideal refreshment in summer. They are also extremely healthy because their pulp contains citrulline. This active ingredient causes the blood vessels to dilate and therefore promotes erectile function in men.

Citrulline thus has the same effect as Viagra. The potency is increased and makes more desire for sex. And since sex is healthy too, melons are a real health booster.

