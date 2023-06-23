These are the leanest meats in the world, low in fat and rich in protein

Have you ever wondered what is the leanest meat in the world? The ones with the least amount of fat and a high percentage of protein? If you are a great lover of meat and grilled meat, you are in the right place because today we will tell you about the 5 leanest meats in the world (and you will probably discover that you have never tasted them). If you are curious to know more, you just have to continue reading this interesting article.

What are the leanest meats in the world you’ve never tasted?

In recent decades the our kitchen has seen the entry of many food and wine delights from abroad, not only from Europe but from all over the world. Just think of sushi which, like pizza, is now the most eaten specialty at the weekend in the largest Italian cities, but also the most ordered at home by Italians.

With regard to the meat sector, however, we are still a little too stuck in the past and in our local tradition and we limit ourselves to eating beef, chicken, turkey and pork.

That’s why today we will amaze you by bringing you to the discovery of the 5 leanest meats in the world and we are sure that you have never eaten them.

The bison meat

Have you ever tasted the meat of the bison animal? It is a type of very very lean red meat that resembles beef in taste and texture, but has a better nutritional intake. Bison meat, unlike beef, has much more protein.

It is also low in fat and has a good percentage of Omega 3. It is certainly perfect for having a braciate with friends this summer.

Camel meat among the leanest meats in the world

Camel meat is practically unknown in Italy, but much loved and consumed in Africa and the Middle East. 100 grams of this fine meat contains 20 g of protein, 100 calories and less than 2% fat. To enhance the flavour, we recommend cooking it with spices and accompanied by vegetables.

Kangaroo meat

Reading the title of this paragraph you probably made an expression of astonishment mixed with disgust. Kangaroo meat is obviously not part of our gastronomic tradition, but it is one of the leanest meats ever. The taste is very delicate and has a bitterish aftertaste. Very simple to cook, but very difficult to find, kangaroo meat will amaze you because it is the perfect mix of protein, taste and lightness. This meat has very few calories and lots of protein and a very low percentage of fat.

Ostrich meat among the leanest meats in the world

Can ostrich meat be eaten? The answer is yes. Many starred Italian restaurants with gourmet menus are starting to offer it on the menu. If you love chicken and white meat in general, you’ll love ostrich meat because it tastes very similar.

100 grams of ostrich meat contains 82 calories and 20 g of protein, as well as a good percentage of iron and omega 3.

Crocodile meat

To close the list of meats considered leaner is the meat of a reptile or crocodile. The flavor is very reminiscent of the taste of prawns, while the consistency is reminiscent of chicken meat. Difficult to find in Italy, it is a valuable and expensive food that contains very few calories and many proteins.