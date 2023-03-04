A pronounced chin and high cheekbones are characteristic features of a square face. If you have a square face then you’re in luck! Even in old age, women with these facial features have a very attractive appearance. In addition, an attractive haircut can help emphasize the attractiveness of a 50-year-old lady. If you’re looking for a fresh look or want to accentuate your prominent cheekbones, you’ve come to the right place. Discover beautiful pictures (also before and after) of hairstyles for square faces over 50 below and let yourself be inspired!

Modern hairstyles for square faces over 50

Are you ready to discover a new hairstyle for square faces? The adventure of trying a new hairstyle can be very exciting. Especially when you realize how stunning a chic haircut will look on you. It is important that you choose a hairstyle that is not only acceptable but also attractive if you have an angular face shape. So you can make the most of your facial features.

There is no need to hide behind long hair because you have many options when it comes to hairstyles. With these ideas, you can choose a hairstyle that suits your bone shape as well as your hair type.

Upbeat pixie bob (bixie) cut for 50-year-old ladies with square faces

If you’ve always wanted to experiment with short hair but couldn’t decide which hairstyle to go for, you should give a pixie bob a try. This is the ideal haircut for women over 50 who have a square face. You should also ask your barber for side swept bangs as they add interest to your overall look.

Short hairstyles for square faces – hip, curly bob with glasses

Women over 50 with square faces can also sport a bob. If your curls are natural, try this hairstyle. The bob haircuts are very flattering when paired with angular face shapes.

Hairstyles for Square Face Over 50 – Long Bob (Lob) Cut

If you have wavy hair and get a long bob cut, your look will change completely. You can have fun with your look by wearing your hair shoulder length. This hairstyle will make you look younger instantly!

Short bob for ladies with fine hair and angular face shapes

We recommend a short bob whether you’ve worn a bob in the past or it’s your first time getting a bob. This is a great hairstyle for mature women with fine hair who are over 50 and have angular face shapes.

Mid-length layered cut for square-faced women over 50

This hairstyle will catch your interest if you are a medium length hair lover. If you are over 50 years old and have wrinkled skin around your square jawline, a medium length layered hairstyle is best for you. It helps conceal wrinkles while drawing attention to your beautiful cheekbones.

Hairstyles for square faces over 50 – bob with bangs for thick hair

The appearance of naturally thick hair can be made fuller with a bob haircut. The dense volume of the hair makes the blunt bangs appear wider than they actually are, which is a definite benefit. A really attractive aesthetic, this hairstyle is flattering on ladies with angular features.

Layered bob for angular face shapes

It’s perfectly fine to play with your hair and try new hairstyles occasionally. So why not experiment with a bob haircut with numerous layers this time? It might not be a bad idea to try something even if you already know you don’t like it. Your jawline will look better with a layered cut.

Elegant, medium-length haircut with a deep side parting for square faces

If you’re not looking forward to getting your hair cut, a deep side parting is one way to style your hair. The deep side parting is a styling option that always looks stunning on women with a square face shape as it elongates your facial features. It makes your jawline appear softer.

Hairstyles for square faces over 50 – style long ombré hair

You can wear this layered haircut for long hair to any event whether you are going to a conference or just having lunch in a cafe. If you have a square face shape and often don’t know how to style your hair, especially when you’re in a hurry, consider a center parting. This gives you the most versatility. It will take you no more than a few minutes of your time and then you can consider yourself done.