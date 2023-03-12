If you keep seeing a certain animal in your dreams, falling, or losing a tooth, there may be a deeper meaning behind it. We tell you what the most common dream images are and what they mean.

Everyone has probably been through this before: you wake up bathed in sweat and are relieved to realize that it was all just a nightmare. And some nights you wish the dream had never ended.

These are the most common dream images and that is what they mean

Either way, if the same dream keeps coming back, you ask yourself what it means. The subconscious often provides information on how to deal with certain life decisions, fears or desires.

You lose control of your vehicle

You are sitting in the car, speeding down the freeway or possibly losing control of your vehicle on the country road. According to the popular belief of interpreters of dreams, cars represent your own body and its state of health. Are you perhaps living too much in the fast lane? Should you slow down at work and give your body a break?

Your apartment is broken into

You dream that someone is in your Apartment broke in or are watching him? Just like the car, your home can represent your body and its health. So if the condition of your home deteriorates as a result of the burglary, you should ask yourself whether you are paying enough attention to your “temple”.

You see yourself dying

Worst nightmare ever: You see yourself dying. But don’t worry, this isn’t your death sentence, it’s just a reminder that a fresh start might make sense. Detach yourself from internal and external circumstances or people, leave old problems behind and start again.

They can no longer breathe or threaten to drown

Can’t breathe in your dream or are you in danger of drowning in the water? Then you are probably under a lot of stress in reality. Behind these types of dreams there can be overwhelm, sadness or depression. Don’t take on too much. Seek help – from friends or professionally.

You keep dreaming about animals

Do animals keep appearing in your dreams? It depends on what animal it is. A spider means that you should emotionally distance yourself from a specific person instead of wriggling in their web.

Butterflies appear in your dreams

Does a butterfly flutter through your dreams? Or do you see how a caterpillar develops into a beautiful moth? Then you too are probably going through a change yourself or an important change is imminent. The butterfly signals you that you should not be afraid of it.

You dream of wolves

If you dream of wolves, this can be interpreted in different ways. Maybe you cut yourself off too much from others. You should confide more in those around you and scale back your pride. If a wolf is chasing you in your dream, it could be a sign that you are running away from a problem.

You are suddenly standing naked in public

Suddenly you are standing in the middle of the public with no pants or completely uncovered. This dream could mean that you have taken on too much and you are forgetting important things because of it. Self-doubt could also be a reason for these types of dreams where you are exposed in front of everyone.

You dream about sex

But being naked doesn’t always have to have something to do with self-doubt. If you dream of sex, it could be an indication that you should live out your sexuality. However, sex dreams can also indicate that you should let off steam creatively – this does not necessarily mean doing it in bed, but can also refer to work and hobbies.

You fall into the depths and have nowhere to hold on

Do you fall into the depths, can’t hold on anywhere? This could be a sign that you are overwhelmed or feeling helpless at the mercy of a person or situation. Are you afraid of a new challenge? Now is the time to have confidence and move on or finish something. Trust other people, you are not alone and will be taken care of.

You run as fast as you can

You run and run as fast as you can. This could mean that there is an issue or decision that needs to be urgently resolved and made, but you are avoiding addressing it. Your subconscious is signaling to you that the decision is difficult for you, but that you still have to do it.

You are following someone

Are you running but are you chasing? Then maybe you are about to put something into action. The dream could be a sign that it is time to be brave and pursue a goal. For example, asking for a raise or declaring your love for someone.

Suddenly one or more teeth fall out

If your teeth suddenly fall out in a dream, it is all about appearance and acceptance. Practice more self-love. Also, the dream could be an indication that you should better stay away from people for whom external values ​​are more important than internal ones.

The dream catcher is said to keep bad dreams away from you if you hang it on the window. But nightmares are not inherently bad. They can help you make decisions or be a wake-up call from the subconscious.

This article was written by teleschau