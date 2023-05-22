These are the most common mistakes when setting up, according to the interior designer

While not always easy, some of the most common setup mistakes can be avoided by being strategic. In order to select suitable pieces of furniture and to combine them correctly in the bedroom or living room, professional advice is therefore often essential. So we asked interior design expert Astrid Fuchs to share with us some common home decorating missteps. Check out their recommended solutions below to make your apartment stylish and flawless!

What should be considered when designing the interior?

Those: www.ideenraumgeben.de

With size, shape, function and design in mind, the chances of creating cozy and inviting living spaces are good. We asked Ms. Fuchs which, in her opinion, are the most common mistakes in furnishing and interior design. In this regard, the expert says:

“In my view, people pay too little attention to a harmonious balance of proportions in a room. There is often a much too large sofa in a much too small room. This oversized sofa is often accompanied by a hodgepodge of many small pieces of furniture, resulting in a restless overall picture. You can literally feel this imbalance when entering the room. Ideally, the sofa should be placed in the room so that you can see outside. Also, following Feng Shui principles, behind the sofa there should be either a wall or some sort of room divider. This “strengthening” in the back ensures psychological relaxation.

Many people make the mistake of combining too many materials or styles of furniture. Avoid 10 different plant pots with different plants on the windowsill. Either place a large plant in a large container in the room or arrange a group of three of the same plants in the same containers asymmetrically on the windowsill. Avoid open shelves and, if possible, glass showcases. Because with both you can see what is on it or what is stored in it. Much better are large, closed pieces of furniture, which are then beautifully decorated. The example above shows the great impact of considering these points.”

What mistakes in furnishing can make rooms look smaller?

In small rooms, you can use various tricks to make them appear larger. But furniture often has the opposite effect, which is why we asked the interior design expert what mistakes should be avoided so that such rooms don’t appear smaller. Astrid Fuchs writes:

“There is a misconception that you have to equip small rooms with small items of equipment. This is fundamentally wrong. In a small hallway or guest toilet, for example, it is absolutely counterproductive to choose a small tile format when choosing the floor covering. Remember the principle: big makes big. Reduce the number of decoration items: use one large decorative item rather than numerous small ones. Instead of using a spotlight bar on the ceiling, work with a large round surface-mounted ceiling light. This brings calm to the design and creates optical magnification.

Dare to play with color. Or with large mirrors. Here again the basic rule: big makes big. Do not place a mini mirror in a guest toilet, but rather have the entire wall area fitted with a mirror above the washbasin or the outer wall. Set up a large vase instead of countless small decorative items. If there are several small ones, make sure to group them on a tray, for example.”

To our expert Astrid Fuchs Interior designer Astrid Fuchs has been offering her customers solutions for all tasks relating to room planning and interior design for over 15 years. It operates throughout the DA-CH region.

Link to the website: ideenraummachen.de

She incorporates the individual wishes of her customers into her designs, taking into account demands, use & function, construction, sustainability and budget. Your interior concept will be worked out down to the last detail according to all circumstances. Lighting design is also very important to her.

What mistakes when setting up make an apartment look uncomfortable?

“Rooms appear uncomfortable when cold colors and/or materials are combined. For example, if you have white tiles, a white kitchen with a black granite worktop, you have to work with warm tones as an opponent to so many cold colors and surfaces, be it with a wooden dining table or with a harmonious wall design in earth colors or with happy wallpapers.

Rooms that have been completely furnished without room textiles also appear uncomfortable. It doesn’t have to be the classic curtains to the right and left of the window, but a decorative curtain shawl – attached asymmetrically to the windows in the living/dining area and the bedrooms – should be in there. The interior design expert also finds it extremely important that a proportionally fitting carpet is used in the sofa area. Both measures also ensure better room acoustics.”

How can you optimize the use of space through interior design?

“Interior planning and interior design are the be-all and end-all for using a room! Before you set out to select furniture, you should think about how it will be used. What requirements should the room meet? How much storage space needs to be integrated? Who uses the space? What is the room used for?

It is best to create a checklist for all of this in advance. Ideally, room planning should be done in 3D, at least for people who have little spatial imagination. In order to avoid bad purchases, it is sometimes advisable to take a professional on board. Ask an experienced interior designer or interior decorator nearby, or someone who works online – it’s usually money well spent. A professional sees rooms completely differently, can sometimes integrate storage space solutions that a layman would not even think of. This can be, for example, apothecary pull-outs that are cleverly integrated to save space.

It is best to start planning with the largest piece of furniture in the room, i.e. the sofa in the living room and the bed in the bedroom. It is important for a pleasant overall impression that when entering the room, the eye falls on an attractively designed overall picture. Integrate storage space with fronts that are as closed as possible, i.e. as few open shelves or display cabinets as possible. Better to complement the closed furniture with a few large decorative items or plants.”