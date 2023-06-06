These are the most common reasons

Your Wisteria not blooming? The popular climbing plant is known for its vigorous growth, but also for the fact that it is reluctant to flower. Gardeners often wonder if they did something wrong as they stare at their non-blooming wisteria year after year. We explain the most common causes of this and give you some tips on how to avoid the common problems.

Wisteria not blooming: what are the reasons for this?

Wisteria, also known as wisteria, is a climbing vine that produces masses of long, sweetly scented flowers that are usually purple-blue, blue, or white in color. It looks fantastic and is excellent for growing in pots or on house walls. The plant can be afflicted with a few issues, but the most frustrating of these is that it doesn’t bloom as often as it is known for its spectacular, fragrant buds. Here are the most common causes of flowerless wisteria, from climatic conditions to gardener mistakes.

The plant is not mature enough

Plants bought from the garden center should usually be the right age to flower. They take three to five years before producing flowers, but this time can be longer or shorter depending on the plant and conditions.

However, if your wisteria is grown from seed, it can also take decades before it starts flowering.

Try to stimulate bud formation by carefully choosing the planting location and by pruning and caring for the plant properly to keep it healthy.

Too much nitrogen

Wisteria needs moist and fertile soil with a balanced nutrient ratio. However, incorrect fertilization in spring can promote leaf growth and inhibit flowering.

The use of fertilizers high in nitrogen is the most common cause of wisteria failure to bloom. If this is the case, you have two options to fix the problem.

You can add phosphorus to the soil as it balances nitrogen levels and encourages flowering.

The other option is to prune the roots of the plant by poking a shovel in a circular motion around the plant. This reduces the number of roots and thereby the amount of nitrogen they take up. Make sure that you make the root cut at a distance of at least 90 cm from the trunk.

Wisteria not cut properly

The right wisteria care also means that it should be cut properly in order to bloom beautifully.

Pruning your wisteria too much or at the wrong time can affect flowering. Wisteria flowers mainly on old wood, so cutting too much of the old growth can negatively impact flowering next spring.

Prune your plant back in late spring or early summer so the plant can use its nutrients and energy for flowering rather than growth.

Too much or too little water

Not only the balance of nutrients, but also the moisture in the soil should be right so that your wisteria thrives and blooms magnificently. As its flower buds develop in late summer of the previous year, it is important to ensure that the plant receives adequate watering between July and September.

Make sure that it is watered weekly, but avoid overwatering. The soil should be moist to the touch, but never waterlogged to avoid root rot and affect the health of the wisteria.

Insufficient sunlight

Wisteria loves the sun and should therefore be planted in a spot where it will receive direct sunlight for at least six hours a day. The climber can continue to grow even with less sun exposure, but the plant may respond by refusing to develop its stunning floral display.

When planting, it is always important to check what conditions the plant needs and whether these are met. Be aware that the environment can change over time, especially if other shrubs or trees are planted nearby that could potentially block some of the sunlight.

Wisteria not blooming: Frost damage

Since the wisteria flowers on the old wood, the new buds are created shortly after the end of the summer flowering. The plant then goes into a dormant phase during the colder months, waiting until spring conditions are perfect to flower again. However, if there is frost or an unexpected cold in late spring, it can damage the buds and affect flowering.

Luckily, the loss of flowers from frost damage is temporary and the plant should flower normally again next year.