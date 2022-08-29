It’s only been a few days since “A Solitude in the Dark” was announced and unveiled at the same time, considered a reinvention of the first survival horror film. THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to make sure no one misses the fact that the darkness is back by bringing it to Gamescom 2022.

Alone in the Darkness has been around for a long time, but we already knew it was coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox series, and during Gamescom we were able to interviewMikael Hedberghe is the author of the upcoming Infogrames 1992 classic and the mastermind behind modern horror classics SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

Of all the details Hedberg talks about the title in the interview, he points out that in addition to the originalIn addition to paying tribute, they want to go furtherand expand the gaming experience.

“Wow, if I go to Louisiana, I’ll be doing a lot of things,” commented the author when asked about the new urban and outdoor setting outside the mansion. “I’ll go to the French Quarter in New Orleans, I’ll probably go to the estuary, which is some plains and stuff like that, and then maybe I’ll take a trip to the Mississippi. We can still have a house, but we decided we needed to take some detours, It’s like having rights, but only in a way that I’m really excited to do. I don’t feel like I want to spoil or spoil how it happens, but you’re definitely seeing more than just a house.

This is calledDerceto Manor‘s house was the setting for the entire original story of Alone in the Dark, so in addition to the remake, the newAlone In the Dark will be a new experienceCombining known stories with new subplots to suit the current tastes of all players, including veterans and newcomers.